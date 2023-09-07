Onana leaves Arsenal defeat behind, joins Cameroon’s Yaounde camp

In Yaounde, Cameroon

Former Harambee Stars coach Sebastien Migne led Cameroon’s inaugural training session in Yaounde on Wednesday as Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana joined the Indomitable Lions camp after rescinding his decision to quit international football.

Migne was Kenya coach between May 2018 and August 2019 before parting ways with the Harambee Stars to take up a job with Equatorial Guinea from November 2019 to June 2020.

Related Arsenal stun Man Utd with injury time goals at Emirates Football

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana gestures during a training session with the Cameroon national team at the Military Stadium in Yaounde on September 6, 2023. Photo credit: Ndi Eugene Ndi | Nation Media Group

The Frenchman was called up for the Indomitable Lions job in March last year.

Onana, who was on the wrong end of Manchester United’s 1-3 loss to Arsenal in the English Premier League last Sunday, was among the squad that trained at Yaounde’s Military Stadium on Wednesday with Migne leading training as head coach Rigobert Song monitored from the sidelines.

The 27-year-old former Ajax Amsterdam and Inter Milan goalkeeper was, however, not allowed to speak to waiting journalists with hundreds of fans turning up to watch the open training session as Cameroon prepare for their Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Burundi next Tuesday.

Only midfielders Gael Ondoua (Servette, Switzerland) and Elliott Njongoue of English Championship side Reading were allowed to field interviews after the training session.

They both welcomed Onana’s return to the squad and remained cautious of their opponents Burundi.

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana during a training session with the Cameroon national team at the Military Stadium in Yaounde on September 6, 2023. Photo credit: Ndi Eugene Ndi | Nation Media Group

“Of course Onana is a good quality goalkeeper and we need him in the team like all the other players, because it’s not only one player who is making the game, but all together we are stronger,” said Ondoua.

“Last year we played against Burundi. They are a good team, but we have to play our game and get the points here at home in Cameroon,” he added.

Njongoue was equally upbeat ahead of the must-win game.

“The atmosphere in camp is very good. We know we have to fight for the country and to win this game – everyone is together firing for one cause,” Njongoue added.

“He (Onana) is a great goalkeeper, one of the best goalkeepers in the world… he will only make the team stronger and we are very happy to have him in.”

Of the 24 players called up for the Burundi qualifier, 20 were at Wednesday’s training at the Military Stadium.

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana during a training session with the Cameroon national team at the Military Stadium in Yaounde on September 6, 2023. Photo credit: Ndi Eugene Ndi | Nation Media Group

Two others were training with medical staff at Complex Mundi while one who arrived late on Wednesday was resting.

Moumi Ngamaleu of Dynamo Moscow was expected to arrive later on Wednesday.

However, midfielder Oliver Mbaizo, of US Major League Soccer side Philadelphia Union, trained alone and watched others train from the bench.

Other midfielders Oliver Ntcham and Olivier Kemen had isolated training at MUNDI Sports Complex where the players are lodged.

Attacker Karl Toko Ekambi (Marseille), who arrived early Wednesday morning, was resting and did not take part in the training.

Next week, five-time African champions Cameroon will know whether or not they will qualify for their fifth consecutive Africa Cup of Nations as they face Burundi in their last qualification game of the 2023 competition.

A section of fans who had turned up for the Cameroon national football team training at the Military Stadium in Yaounde on September 6, 2023. Photo credit: Ndi Eugene Ndi | Nation Media Group

Captain Aboubakar Vincent and teammates were scheduled to leave for the northern city of Garoua later in the afternoon on Wednesday.

Chairing a team meeting, Cameroon’s Minister for Sports called a synergy of forces by all stakeholders to ensure victory for the Indomitable Lions on Tuesday.

It has not been a bed of roses for Cameroon in the qualifiers as coach Song’s charges have won just one match, drew one and must avoid home defeat to secure qualification…

Onana announced an about-turn on his decision to retire from international duty in a statement on Monday having been recalled to the squad last week ahead the must-win qualification match against Burundi.

Onana has not featured for Cameroon since the Indomitable Lions’ 0-1 defeat to Switzerland in their opening match at the Fifa 2022 World Cup in Qatar last November.

Dropped from the starting line-up in their second game against Serbia at the competition, the goalkeeper left the camp before eventually announcing his retirement.

It would later be understood the decision followed a locker room disagreement with coach Song.

In the statement announcing his return, the former Inter Milan goalkeeper said the u-turn is in response to the nation’s call.

“In the world of football, just like in life, defining moments arise, requiring crucial choices. In recent months, I have been confronted with trials marked by injustice and manipulation.

“However, my unwavering love and attachment to my homeland, Cameroon, remains intact,” Onana wrote in the statement.

A section of fans who had turned up for the Cameroon national football team training at the Military Stadium in Yaounde on September 6, 2023. Photo credit: Ndi Eugene Ndi | Nation Media Group

The shot-stopper explained that his desire to represent his country has never wavered since his youth, and this aspiration remains an inseparable part of his identity.

“Nothing and no one can shake this conviction. I answer my nation’s call with unshakeable certainty, aware that my return is not only to honour my dream but also to respond to the expectations and support of Cameroonians, who deserve a national team determined to shine.

“In the face of manipulation, lies and abuse of power, I choose to remain true to my ideals, proudly representing a country that deserves our sincere commitment.

“Now is the time to unite, to work in harmony for our common good: Cameroon,” Onana wrote in the statement.

He furthered that: "I would like to salute the government, which is working hard to build a better Cameroon for all. My thoughts are with the people of Cameroon, to whom I offer my infinite thanks for their support, and whom I look forward to seeing again.

“Time, the infallible judge of all things, will eventually enlighten us and reveal the rightness of our actions.

“My commitment to Cameroon remains unwavering, and I am determined to play my part in seeing it prosper," wrote giving his fans a rendezvous on September 12 for our qualification for the next African Football Cup of Nations.”

With his return now confirmed, Onana is expected to regain his place as first choice goalkeeper of Cameroon when the Indomitable Lions take on the Swallows on Burundi on Tuesday.

Cameroon kicked off the qualification on good footing with a 1-0 win over Burundi away but have been winless in their doubleheader against group leader Namibia drawing 1-1 at home and losing 1-2 away.

Going to their final qualifying game with level points against their opponent, the five times African champions will need to avoid home defeat should they hope for a ticket to Cote d’Ivoire next year.

And should they defeat Burundi, Indomitable Lions will qualify for their fifth consecutive AFCON.

This will certainly not be good news for Manchester United who will miss Onana for four matches next winter.

Cameroon squad:

Goalkeepers: Devis Epassy, Fabrice Ondoa, and Andre Onana;

Defenders: Christopher Wooh, Nouhou Tolo, Malcolm Bokele, Oumar Gonzalez, Enzo Tchatchoua, Olivier Mbaizo, Harold Moukoudi;

Midfielders: Andre Franck Zambo Anguissa, Francois Mughe, Gael Ondoua, Oum Gouet, Olivier Ntcham, Olivier Kemen, Elloitt Njongoue;