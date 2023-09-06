Harambee Stars face Qatar at 2022 World Cup venue

The 2022 World Cup hosts Qatar will on Thursday entertain Kenya in an international friendly match at the Al Janoub Stadium in Doha.

The match will kick-off at 6.15pm at the famous venue in Al Wakrah, some 20km away from central Doha.

Al Janoubi was one of the eight venues for last year’s Fifa World Cup when it held a capacity of 44,325 that was to be reduced by almost half after the tournament.

Arguably, this is the closest Harambee Stars will have come to experiencing a World Cup situation -- game-wise, having never qualified for the global football event.

Al Janoubi hosted its first World Cup match on November 22, featuring eventual finalists France against Australia.

The stadium’s captivating design reflects the wind-filled sails of Qatar’s traditional dhow boats – in tribute to Al Wakrah’s fishing and pearl diving past.

Qatar is ranked 59 by Fifa while Kenya sits a distant 105. This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

This will also be the fourth friendly match that Harambee Stars are engaging in since Fifa lifted an international ban on Kenya on November 28.

Kenya lost 2-1 to Iran on March 28 before beating Pakistan 1-0 and losing by the same score line to hosts Mauritius in the Four Nations Cup on June 14 and June 18 respectively.

Firat, 53, said Qatar will provide a stern test for his side because they boast of good and experienced players.

“Qatar have a high winning record and are also Asian champions. They have selected a good squad for this friendly and some of their key players have met Michael Olunga in their local league,” he said in Nairobi before departing to the Middle East.

Football Kenya Federation confirmed that a contingent of 23 players left the country on Wednesday morning and arrived safely in Doha at midday.

“With the impression Michael Olunga has shown in Qatar where he scores a lot of goals, many scouts will no doubt be present to ask about Kenyan players and we can show who we are. If we have a good impression, it will open a lot of opportunities for the players,” added Firat.

On Wednesday, Firat axed David ‘Cheche’ Ochieng’ (Kenya Police), Sharks’ Stanley Wilson, Bandari’s Abdallah Hassan and Gor Mahia midfielder Austin Odhiambo.

Harambee Stars captain Olunga, who plies his trade with Al Duhail in the Qatari top league, opined the game will force Stars players to push themselves to the highest level as they compete against a superior side.