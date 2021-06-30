Okal scores as Sofapaka see-off Western Stima in Nakuru

Sofapaka on Wednesday saw-off Western Stima 1-0 in a closely contested Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Nakuru Agricultural Society of Kenya (ASK) showgrounds.

Batoto Ba Mungu failed to utilise their chances early on and were on the back-foot for the better part of the game in this match that was played on the empty ground owing to Covid-19 protocols which were strictly observed by the match officials.

Roy Okal struck the lone goal of the match on 29 minutes after beating goalkeeper Stephen Otieno with a fierce drive.

Inspired by this goal, Sofapaka took command of the match but Lawrence Juma, Bizimana Amissi, Ambrose Sifuna and Titus Achesa all missed clear cut chnces to extend their lead.

On resumption, Western Stima stepped up their game but the Sofapaka backline mounted around Sammy Imbuye, Nixon Omondi David Nshirimana and Stephen Okola stood firm.

Sofapaka coach Ken Odhiambo recalled Ambrose Sifuna and Bizimana Amissi and introduced Alex Imbusia and Brian Mugonya respectively.

Stima coach Juma Abdallah blamed the defeat on bad luck.

"We desperately needed the three points but football being what it is, it was simply not our day. We hope to avenge the defeat on Saturday when we play against Kariobangi Sharks in Nairobi as all our players including those who were on the injury list and had been red-carded will be on parade."

Odhiambo said the slim victory was a result of fatigue that has crept into the team.

"If you saw the way we played it showed our players are getting tired after a tough match against Ulinzi Stars in our last outing," Odhiambo said.

Sofapaka play Vihiga United in Wundanyi this weekend.