Okal scores as Sofapaka see-off Western Stima in Nakuru

Sofapaka players celebrate their opening goal scored by Roy Okal (hidden) during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match against Western Stima at Nakuru’s Agricultural Society f Kenya (ASK) showgrounds on June 30, 2021. Sofapaka won 1-0.

Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Roy Okal struck the lone goal of the match on 29 minutes after beating goalkeeper Stephen Otieno with a fierce drive.

Sofapaka on Wednesday saw-off Western Stima 1-0 in a closely contested Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Nakuru Agricultural Society of Kenya (ASK) showgrounds.

