Nyamweya pulls out of FKF race, backs Shimanyula

Businessman Cleophas Shimanyula’s bid to become the next president of the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has received a major boost after experienced sports administrator Sam Nyamweya withdrew from the race and opted to back him.

Nyamweya is among the nine candidates, who on Monday last week got clearance from the Electoral Board to vie for FKF’s top job in the national elections planned for December 7.

The rest are FKF vice president Doris Petra, former FKF Secretary General Barry Otieno, former Kenya international Sammy ‘Kempes’ Owino, sports administrator Tom Alila, Murang’a Seal vice chairman Hussein Mohammed, FKF National Executive Committee member Chris Amimo and Gor Mahia Secretary General Sam Ocholla.

Shimanyula named sports administrator Twaha Mbarak his running mate, while Nyamweya settled on former Mathare United Chief Executive Officer and retired footballer, Patricia Mutheu as his deputy.

In a written statement on Saturday, Nyamweya, who was the FKF president from 2011 to 2015, said his decision to withdraw from the race was informed by the “desire to prioritise unity and foster collective progress for football in Kenya.”

He said Shimanyula “possesses the skills, vision, and passion required to lead FKF into the next phase” thus his decision to support him.

Upon their victory in the upcoming polls, Nyamweya said the Shimanyula camp has offered to confer upon him the position of Honorary President of FKF.

The experienced football administrator added that he had accepted the offer to serve as the Chief Adviser to Shimanyula’s campaign team.

“In line with this commitment, I pledge to activate my networks and deploy all available resources to support their bid and ensure their success in the election,” said Nyamweya.

“This decision is motivated by my hope to inspire unity and create an environment where all stakeholders align toward a shared vision for the revitalization and growth of football in Kenya,” he added.

Shimanyula has said that his decision to vie in the elections was driven by the desire to bring competent leadership to FKF. He has promised to improve the fortunes of national teams and players' welfare in all the leagues.