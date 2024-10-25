FKF presidency hopeful Hussein signs partnership with Italian firm

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Presidential aspirant Hussein Mohamed announced a partnership with Italian tech firm Venue Era on Thursday, emphasising that if he secures the seat, this alliance could realise his core vision of establishing world-class sports facilities in Kenya.

Venue Era, which specialises in sports technology and infrastructure development globally, has an impressive portfolio that includes the King Abdullah Sports City in Saudi Arabia, Puskas Arena in Budapest, Accor Arena in Paris, and Capital One Arena in Washington.

“We will have collaborative engagement in sports medicine, talent exposure, and the improvement of sports infrastructure. As stakeholders, we must seek individuals who will build our football and move it forward by upgrading our sports facilities,” Mohamed stated at a press conference at Nairobi’s Serena Hotel.

Flanked by key figures from Venue Era, including CEO Jan Jenca, along with Inter Sports’ General Director Loseb Akhalkatasi and FIFA-licensed agent David Akhalkatsi, Mohamed outlined their collective commitment to advancing Kenyan football.

Jenca affirmed Venue Era’s pledge to introduce cutting-edge technology and infrastructure in Kenya, essential for developing young talent and fostering a professional sports environment.

“Our collaboration with international partners like Venue Era and Inter Sports will bring in the expertise needed to elevate Kenyan football and ensure that our athletes are well-equipped to compete on a global stage,” Mohamed added.

Meanwhile, former FKF President Sam Nyamweya officially launched his presidential campaign, promising sweeping reforms to transform Kenyan football.

Nyamweya’s agenda includes fighting for a larger share of sports funds, extending tax incentives to sponsors, criminalizing match-fixing, and establishing a Football Hall of Fame.