Hussein: Clubs will run the Premier League under my regime

Football Kenya Federation presidential aspirant Hussein Mohamed on Monday night promised to return the management of the Kenyan Premier League to the clubs should he win in the upcoming polls.

“I will revert the management of the top league to an agreement where they will be in a semi-autonomous format so that they can manage some of their affairs independently but with the oversight from the federation,’’ said Hussein on NTV’s SportOn! show co-hosted by Bernard Ndong’ and James Wokabi.

The country’s top flight competition, FKF Premier League is directly managed by the federation. This has been the case since September 2020 when a deal with the federation allowing the clubs to run the league under a limited company lapsed.

“We will give the freedom to the Premier League clubs after organizing themselves by forming a company. The federation will have to look into aspects like the pay of referees, training match officials and other key sectors,” added Hussein.

“KPL is a brand and we have to improve the quality by stopping hooliganism, bringing credibility to the game, giving value to the fans by improving the environment,” said Hussein.

Hussein, the Muranga Seal vice chairman said he will lift the levels of football in the country and make it more of an income generating venture to uplift the fortunes of footballers.

Hussein said football is on its death bed because of poor management and that he was the man to resuscitate the game.

The Extreme Sport CEO first took a stab at the FKF top seat in 2011 losing to Sam Nyamweya.