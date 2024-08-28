Hussein Mohamed: I will uplift deteriorating football standards in Kenya

Extreme Sports CEO Hussein Mohamed Wednesday outlined his vision for Kenyan football when he officially launched his bid to become the president of Kenya Football Federation.

His vision focused on infrastructure, commercialisation of the game, talent growth and welfare of footballers.

At a fully packed National Theatre Auditorium, in Nairobi, the Muranga Seal vice president, who is considered the front runner for the top FKF seat in the forthcoming polls, called on delegates to give him a chance to uplift the deteriorating standards of football in the country.

“My administration will embark on an ambitious infrastructural development strategy and this drive must start at the grassroots. I propose that we have at least two to three eco-friendly 5,000 or 10,000-seater stadiums in each county,” said Hussein.

Hussein, who has successfully run a community football tournament called Super Eight for over a decade now, pointed out that he will engage the county governments on a private-public partnership to upgrade at least 10 pitches across the country in the eight regions.

“We will upgrade two standard pitches in coast region, one in Nyanza, one in Western, one in Upper Rift, one in Lower Rift, two in Eastern, and two in North Eastern,” he added

Hussein, who unsuccessfully run for the FKF top seat 2011, said he will forge partnerships with both levels of government, private sector, development partners and Fifa to achieve his dream of taking Kenyan football to the next level.

“We must deliberate on how to support academies that run junior leagues and programmes across the country. To play in the World Cup the journey starts by investing in our children today,” added Hussein.

His launch was attended by UDA Secretary General and former Mombasa senator Hassan Omar, FKF North Eastern Region National Executive Committee Member Ahmed Dabar, his Eastern counterpart Muriithi Nabea, Murangá Seal Chairman Robert Macharia, former players, club officials and fans.

Hussein becomes the second man to officially declare his interest in the FKF top post. Former president Sam Nyamweya declared his intent earlier this week.

Former Kenyan Premier League CEO Jack Oguda is mulling a bid, while US-based former Kenyan international Sammy Owino "Kempes" declared his interest late last year before going silent. Long time administrator and Bandari FC vice chairman Twaha Mohamed has also shown interest.

Gor Mahia Secretary General Sam Ochola, former FKF Secretary Omondi Aduda have also toyed with the idea of vying. FKF president Nick Mwendwa, who is finishing his second term, has been mum about his next course of action

Hussein said under his leadership, no current footballers and former players wouldn’t suffer as he will cater for their welfare via having medical insurance for them.

“In consultation with relevant authorities and institutions, my administration will spearhead a retirement scheme with adequate health cover for former footballers,” he said.