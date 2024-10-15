The men and woman who want to be next FKF boss

Subject to clearance by the Electoral Board, nine candidates will vie for the biggest seat in Football Kenya Federation (FKF), the president, during national elections slated for December 7.

The candidates, alongside their running mates, presented their nomination papers to the Electoral Board on Monday at Kandanda House in Nairobi.

The preliminary list of County, National Executive Committee (NEC), and Presidential candidates will be published on Monday by the board.

The candidates include, for the first time a woman, a former boss of the federation, two former NEC members, and a former Harambee Stars international. Others are the former CEO of the federation and two top officials of FKF Premier League clubs.

Nation Sport takes a glimpse at the people who want to lead Kenyan football for the next four years.

Doris Petra (50 years)

The businesswoman has served as FKF vice president for eight years, interestingly under the presidency of Nick Mwendwa who will be her running mate.

FKF Election Board Secretary Marceline Sande (2nd left) presents a registration form to FKF Presidential Candidate Dorris Petra and her running mate Nick Mwendwa (left) on October 14, 2024 at Kandanda House. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

She made history by becoming the first women to be elected FKF vice president in 2016.

Also a football coach at St Joseph's Girls High School in Kitale, she will be looking to become the first women in history to head the federation.

She plans to introduce new initiatives including expanding capacity building to all sectors of Kenyan football.

“Football can only get better in the hands of a lady with a very strong man beside her,” she said.

Hussein Mohammed (47)

The Murang’a Seal vice chairman and Extreme Sports Chief Executive Officer has named former Kenya international McDonald Mariga as his running mate.

Under the slogan “Fresh Start” he promises to focus on infrastructure, commercialisation of the game, talent growth, and welfare of footballers.

FKF Presidential Candidate Hussein Mohammed (right) with his running mate McDonald Mariga on October 14, 2024 at Kandanda House.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

He says his administration will engage county governments on a private-public partnership to upgrade at least 10 pitches across the country in eight regions.

He has successfully run a community football tournament, Super Eight. He unsuccessfully ran for the FKF top seat in 2011.

Sammy ‘Kempes’ Owino (64)

The former Kenya international and Gor Mahia legend has selected Nzoia Sugar chairman Evans Kadenge as his running mate.

He runs a football academy, started in 1999 in Texas under the Advanced Youth Soccer Educational System (AYSES).

FKF Election Board Chairman Hesbon Owilla presents an acknowledge slip to FKF Presidential Candidate Kempes Owino (right) and his running mate Evance Kadenge (left) on October 14th, 2024 at Kandanda House. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

He has promised to be accountable and to turn around Kenya’s ailing football by building proper football development structures, supporting women's football, and creating good relationships with the Ministry of Sports, schools, grassroots football organisers, Cecafa, and CAF.

Sam Nyamweya (68)

He served as FKF president between 2011 and 2015. The veteran football administrator has named former Mathare United Chief Executive Officer and retired footballer Patricia Mutheu as his running mate.

FKF Election Board Chairman Hesbon Owilla present an acknowledged slip to FKF Presidential Candidate Sam Nyamweya (right) and his running mate Patricia Musyimi (left) on October 14th, 2024 at Kandanda House. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

He promises to ensure that the Football Kenya Federation Premier League runs on its own with the federation playing a supervisory role. He has also promised to ensure prudent use of finances, improve the fortunes of the national teams, and tackle match-fixing.

Barry Otieno (41)

The former FKF Chief Executive Officer has settled on outgoing Nyandarua County FKF boss Lucy Githinji as his running mate.

FKF Election Board Chairman Hesbon Owilla presents an acknowledgment slip to FKF Presidential Candidate Barry Otieno (right) and his running mate Lucy Kageni (left) on October 14, 2024 at Kandanda House.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

He was the federation’s head of communications before being appointed CEO in July 2019. In a statement, he promised to build football based on four pillars “clubs empowerment, improved governance, holistic development, and grassroots glory”.

Tom Alila (56)

The experienced sports administrator has selected football coach and referee Beryl Adhiambo as his running mate.

He has previously served as an NEC member for Nyanza and in the 2020 elections, withdrew his candidacy for the FKF presidency. His slogan reads: “Hakuna Kulia na Alila - There is No Crying Under Alila”.

FKF Election Board Chairman Hesbon Owilla presents an acknowledge slip to FKF Presidential Candidate Tom Alila (right) and his running mate Beryl Adhiambo (left) on October 14t, 2024 at Kandanda House. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

He has prioritised the development of grassroots football, with a particular focus on nurturing young talent. He plans to partner with local clubs and develop strong links with schools and community organisations to provide training, resources, and facilities for aspiring players.

Sam Ochola (53)

He is the Gor Mahia Secretary General and has chosen former Harambee Stars team manager Willis Waliaula as his running mate. He wants to devolve Kenyan football by opening FKF offices nationwide.

FKF Election Board Chairman Hesbon Owilla presents an acknowledgment slip to FKF Presidential Candidate Sam Ochola (right) and his running mate Willis Waliaula (left) on October 14, 2024 at Kandanda House. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

The businessman also promises to provide all the 47 FKF County bosses with Sh3 million each to run the county offices.

Cleophas Shimanyula

The Kakamega Homeboyz chairman named veteran football administrator Twaha Mbarak as his running mate.

FKF Election Board Chairman Hesbon Owilla presents an acknowledgment slip to FKF Presidential Candidate Cleophas Shimanyula (right) and his running mate Twaha Mbarak (left) on October 14, 2024 at Kandanda House. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

The Kakamega-based businessman says he wants to bring competent leadership in FKF. He promises to improve the fortunes of national teams and welfare of players in all the leagues.

Chris Amimo

FKF Election Board Chairman Hesbon Owilla (centre) poses for a photo with FKF Presidential Candidate Chris Amimo (2nd right) and his running mate Anthony Makau on October 14, 2024 at Kandanda House. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group