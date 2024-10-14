FKF polls: Petra, Mwendwa team up for third-term bid

Outgoing Football Kenya Federation president, Nick Mwendwa, and Vice President, Doris Petra, insist they qualify to seek re-election, and that they will emerge winners during the national elections slated for December 7.

The duo is among the candidates who on Monday submitted their nomination papers to the FKF Electoral Board at Kandanda House in Nairobi for approval to vie in the upcoming elections.

Mwendwa and Petra have served as FKF president and vice president for two four-year terms since 2016.

In the new plan, Mwendwa will deputise Petra, who is the only female FKF presidential aspirant. The FKF boss said he has no issue going for a lower post as they work as a team.

“For me, there is no difference between the FKF president and vice president in our team, there has never been a difference. What we had to make sure is that our team is intact everywhere in the country and I want to tell you that our opponents do not have votes.

In 2016 and 2021 I told you the same thing and you thought that I was joking. I’m telling you today again that they cannot defeat us,” said Mwendwa. Having made history as the first female FKF vice president, Petra expressed her excitement about being on the verge of another milestone, potentially becoming the first female FKF president.

“I made history with Nick when I became the first female FKF vice president. I am making history again by becoming the first female FKF president contestant with Nick. I believe in what we have done and everybody can see the successes that have been achieved. We look forward to doing more together,” said Petra.

Others who presented their papers are former FKF Secretary General Barry Otieno, sports administrator Tom Alila, former international Sammy “Kempes” Owino, and Murang’a Seal vice chairman Hussein Mohammed. Ex-FKF president Sam Nyamweya, Kakamega Homeboyz chairman Cleophas Shimanyula, and Gor Mahia Secretary General Sam Ochola are also in the running.

Otieno’s running mate is Nyandarua County FKF boss, Lucy Githinji, while Owino has chosen Nzoia Sugar chairman Evans Kadenge. Alila has named former footballer and referee, Beryl Adhiambo as his deputy, Nyamweya has selected former Mathare United Chief Executive Officer and retired footballer, Patricia Mutheu, Mohammed will be supported by former Kenya international McDonald Mariga, Shimanyula has chosen Twaha Mbarak, and Ochola has opted for former Harambee Stars Team Manager Willis Waliaula.

Following the submission of nominations, the Electoral Board will publish the preliminary list of County, National Executive Committee (NEC), and Presidential candidates on Monday next week. The Committee will address any disputes arising from the preliminary list between October 24 and 26.

Appeals will be handled from October 30 to November 1. The final list of County and National candidates will be published on November 2.

In a brief media briefing, Otieno expressed satisfaction with the electoral board's conduct of the election process, stating that their next step is to convince delegates to vote for them. Alila, however, indicated he submitted his papers under protest, as he has filed a petition with the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) challenging the election process.