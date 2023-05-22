NSL: Shabana preserve six-point lead

Leaders Shabana maintained their six-point lead at the top of the National Super League (NSL) after the weekend round of matches

Shabana secured a 4-0 win over visiting Coastal Heroes at Gusii Stadium to increase their tally to 57 points with seven matches left.

Second-placed Murang’a Seal on 51 points with a match in hand also registered a 5-0 win at St. Sebastian Park in Murang’a against relegation-threatened Vihiga United to keep their Premier League promotion dreams alive.

Migori Youth, who put up a good fight at home to trounce Naivas 3-0, are third on 47 points followed by Mara Sugar who have accumulated 43.

Sammy Okoth’s coached Shabana need to win just five of their remaining fixtures to seal their return to the topflight football since they were relegated in 2006.

In their remaining matches, Shabana will invite Kibera Black Stars, MCF, Kisumu AllStars, Migori Youth and neighbors Kisii FC. In the away matches, they will face Darajani Gogo in Nairobi and Murang’a Seal in Murang’a.

“Our positive results have been partly triggered by the overwhelming support from the fans and the team management led by Jared Nivaton Ombongi. The morale is high and we want to maintain the good performance to the final round as we target the league title and promotion," said Okoth.

“The office is ensuring that the welfare of the players is well taken care of, and I hope they will keep the spirit they have shown thus far up to the end of the campaign,” added the former international.

The battle to avoid relegation is tight with three teams fighting for survival.

Kajiado FC, Silibwet Leons and Vihiga United are the teams fighting the relegation war.