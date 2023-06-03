NSL: Shabana inch closer to promotion with Raila cheering

National Super League (NSL) leaders Shabana head coach Sammy Okoth believes the club is on course to sealing a return to the top tier league.

This is after the ‘Glamour Boys’ edged out visiting Kibera Black Stars 1-0 on Saturday at the newly refurbished 12,000-capacity Gusii Stadium.

Shabana striker Vincent Nyabuto scored the solitary goal in the 44th minute.

Nyabuto's curling shot was the difference between the two sides as Shabana exerted revenge on Kibera Black Stars who had ended their nine-match unbeaten record on February 9 during the first leg at Ligi Ndogo grounds.

Thousands of sports enthusiasts from all walks of life made their way to the newly refurbished 12,000-capacity Gusii Stadium which was brought to a standstill by Azimio la Umoja One Kenya leader Raila Odinga.

Raila donated Sh500,000 to Shabana and Sh200,000 to Kibera Black Stars. He challenged Shabana to seal promotion saying its huge following would bring competition to the top tier.

Shabana enjoy a big following in the country, only second to rivals Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards.

Kisii county government led by Governor Simba Arati had waived gate charges to allow fans fill Gusii Stadium.

Azimio La Umoja One Kenya leader Raila Odinga (right) with Kisii County Governor Simba Arati during the National Super League match between Shabana and Kibera Black Stars at Gusii Stadium on June 03, 2023. Photo credit: Benson Ayienda | Nation Media Group

Shabana fans, donning the traditional red home jersey filled the match venue to capacity as the home side battled to maintain top spot.

During the match, Kibera Black Stars staged a spirited fight, missing several opportunities in the first half.

It was Shabana who were lucky to find the breakthrough after Peter Ogechi played Nyabuto through and the forward made no mistake to put his side ahead.

"All we need now is to win all the remaining matches with maximum goals. The players have done their best but they need to be more focused in the remaining matches," said Shabana coach Okoth after the match.

While conceding defeat, his counterpart Moses Onyango praised Shabana for displaying quality football.

“The match was tough but it is a wake-up call on our side. I observed a few mistakes that we are planning to rectify. This is football, anything can happen,” said Onyango.