NSL: Shabana eye revenge in Gusii derby

Shabana have a chance to return to the top of National Super League (NSL) if they beat Gusii FC at Gusii Stadium in Kisii County on Sunday afternoon.

The former Premier League side were dislodged from the top last Wednesday by Murang’a Seal FC who edged Nivas 2-1 in Nairobi.

But victory for Sammy Okoth's charges on Sunday will see them regain top spot on 63 points, two ahead of Murang’a who have 61.

When the two teams met at the same venue in mid-February, Gusii won 1-0, but Okoth insists that they have prepared well for the return leg.

“The first leg match had a lot of pressure and everyone wanted to win. When we met in February, we were leading the standings while Gusii were third but today the players have settled and they are not under any pressure,” said Okoth.

Shabana will go into the match as favourites, due to their impressive run that has seen them maintain top spot for several months until last Wednesday when they were leapfrogged.

Gusii coach Kassim Junior said they will be going for a win after losing 2-0 to Kibera Black Stars during their midweek clash in Nairobi.

“It will be a tough encounter since the players know each other very well,” he said.

Migori Youth and Mara Sugar in third and fourth positions respectively will also be in action on Sunday as the second tier league enters the homestretch with five matches left.

The two sides currently battling for the promotion play-off slot are level on 50 points but third-placed Migori Youth have a better goal difference.

Migori host Kibera Black Stars on Sunday while Mara Sugar under the tutelage of former international midfielder Francis Xavier will be away to Silibwet at Silibwet Stadium.

Vihiga United, who remain rooted in the relegation zone even after a 2-0 win over Silibwet in midweek, must beat SS Assad at Shamu Grounds in Ukunda to increase their survival chances.

At the end of the season, the top two teams will earn automatic promotion to Football Kenya Federation Premier League, while the third-placed side will face off with the team ranked 16th in FKF-PL in a two-leg relegation/promotion play-off.

Fixtures (All matches at 3pm unless stated)

Sunday

Kisumu AllStars v Naivas (Moi Stadium, Kisumu, 2pm),

Migori Youth v Kibera Black Stars (Migori Stadium),

SS Assad v Vihiga United (Shamu grounds, Ukunda),

Mully Children Family v Coastal Heroes (Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos)

Gusii FC v Shabana (Gusii Stadium).

Monday