NSL: Muranga Seal dislodge Shabana from the top

Murang’a Seal went top of the National Super League (NSL) table after a 2-1 win over Naivas FC at the Camp Toyoyo grounds, Nairobi.

The Vincent Nyaberi coached side leapfrog Shabana and now have 61 points from 28 matches, one ahead of Shabana who have two matches in hand. The two teams are favourites to seal the two automatic qualification slots.

Shabana have a chance to reclaim the lead when they play neigbours Gusii FC at Gusii Stadium at the weekend.

“We want to qualify for the FKF-PL and win the NSL title as well. We want to avoid the play-off slot as much as possible because its normally very tricky. We are just fighting for the two automatic qualifying tickets," said Nyaberi.

At the end of the season, the top two teams will earn automatic slots to the Kenyan Premier League, while the third placed side will face position 16 finishers in the top-flight league in a two-legged promotion/relegation play-off.

In other matches, Mara Sugar trounced Kajiado FC 4-0 in Awendo to remain in the contention for a a play-off slot. They sit fourth with 50 points from 27 matches, tying with Migori Youth.

Relegation-threatened Vihiga United bounced back from a 3-2 loss against Kajiado FC to register a 2-0 home win over visiting Silibwet Leons at Mumias Sports Complex.

Coast Heroes beat Darajani Gogo 2-0 at Mbaraki Sports Club courtesy of Ramadhan Salim and Abdulrahaman Abdallah who scored in the 78th minute and 84th minute respectively.

Salim opened the scores after a dashing run past the Darajani Gogo defenders, while his counterpart Abdallah lobbed past the keeper from a Kevin Washe cross.

In another encounter played at the same venue, SS Assad edged Mombasa Elite 1-0. League top scorer Beja Nyamawi scored the all-important goal in the 24th minute.

Mombasa Elite were awarded a penalty, but captain Shariff Majabe missed. Elite coach Patrick Nyale said despite the loss, his boys will play better in their next match.