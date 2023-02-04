NSL: Murang'a Seal rise to second place

Murang’a Seal thrashed Mara Sugar FC 3-0 on Saturday to go second in the National Super League (NSL) standings.

The Murang'a based side are seven points behind leaders Shabana.

Coached by former Kenyan international defender, Ezekiel Akwana, the hosts--who have leapfrogged Kibera Black Stars on the log--scored through John Kiplang’at (2) and Francis Ocholla.

Murang’a, who travel to Wundanyi to face Mwatate United at Dawson Mwanyumba Stadium on Wednesday, have 18 points from eight matches, while Black Stars have 17 from the same number of games.

Gusii FC are fourth on 14, followed by Mara Sugar (14).

Darajani Gogo and Naivas FC settled for a point apiece following a barren draw at Hope Centre Stadium in Kawangware.

Darajani Gogo were dominant throughout the game but could not find the breakthrough.

Rashid Omoyo, assisted by Kevin Sanya was a constant menace for Naivas' defence, but his shots were either blocked on went begging.

Naivas, who were disjointed in the midfield in the absence of regulars Lucky Kenga and Collins Omogo, had defender Isaac Ameso to thank for the point following his return from a long term injury.

“We did not win today, but we have a chance to register a win over MCF on Wednesday at Camp Toyoyo, before we travel to Murang’a to take on Murang’a Seal at St Sebastian Park at the weekend,” said Naivas coach Augustine Okoba.

Saturday results

Murang’a Seal 3 Mara Sugar 0,

Darajani Gogo 0 Naivas 0,

Silibwe Leon 0 SS Assad 0,

MCF 2 Mwatate 2,

Gusii United 1 Coastal Heroes 0,