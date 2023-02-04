Ruto orders Sh150 million revamp of Police Sacco Stadium

Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) side Kenya Police FC might have to wait longer, before they start using their newly-built Police Sacco Stadium in South C, Nairobi.

The stadium, which has been constructed by the Kenya Police Sacco, was commissioned by President William Ruto on Friday.

It houses several facilities including; a football pitch, athletics track, a VIP pavilion and changing rooms.

In his speech, the Head of State directed the Ministry of Sports to provide Sh150 million to be used to uplift the facility further, in order to enhance its use by the team and neighbouring community.

Speaking to Nation Sport, on Saturday, Kenya Police FC Chief Executive Officer Chris Oguso said even though they are eager to start using the stadium, they might have to wait until the planned upgrade is complete.

He said they will be guided by the Ministry of Sports and the contractor doing the upgrade.

“We want to start using it (the stadium) as soon as possible but again we don’t want to welcome people in a facility that is not complete,” said Oguso, who formerly played for Nakuru Police FC.

The construction of the stadium started on February 15 last year.

Oguso said putting a 50-capacity hostel and a cafeteria and the two remaining terraces to accommodate up to 10,000 fans are some of the developments they plan to undertake on the facility with the funds from the Ministry of Sports.

He thanked the Kenya Police Sacco, Kenya Police’s leadership, and Kenya Police FC Chairman Nyale Munga for ensuring that the dream for the team to have its own stadium is now a reality.

He said it will ease for Kenya Police and other teams the huge financial burden in hiring Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani and Nyayo National Stadium.

“To use Kasarani Stadium or Nyayo National Stadium just for one match is Sh40,000. With our own stadium, we will direct that money into other activities in the team,” he said.

“This stadium will be accessed by everyone and not just the Kenya Police team. We can hire it out to other teams at an affordable price which will help the growth of football in the country.”

Accommodating national teams at the facility is also among their targets, he said.

Oguso also thanked Kenya Police FC coach Francis Baraza for bringing life into the team since he took over from Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo last December.

“He has brought in a new oomph in the team and we are very happy,” he said.