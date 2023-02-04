FKF-PL: Gor Mahia dislodge Nzoia from top spot

Nineteen-time champions Gor Mahia on Saturday defeated Nairobi City Stars by a solitary goal, to leapfrog Nzoia Sugar at the top of the Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) standings.

The match was held at Moi International Sports Centre (MISC), Kasarani in Nairobi, with striker Benson Omala’s goal in the second-half making the difference.

Gor and Nzoia have each amassed 27 points, same to KCB who edged-out struggling Mathare United 2-1 at MISC Kasarani Annex. K'Ogalo have a goal difference of +11, Nzoia Sugar +8 while KCB have +5.

Nzoia will on Sunday host AFC Leopards at Sudi Stadium in Bungoma.

Defending champions Tusker once again dropped points after being held to a 1-1 draw by Kariobangi Sharks at Ruaraka Grounds in Nairobi.

Bandari defeated FC Talanta 1-0 at MISC Kasarani Annex, while Posta Rangers edged out Kakamega Homeboyz with a similar margin at Bukhungu Stadium.

Former champions Sofapaka also beat hosts Wazito FC by a solitary goal at Muhoroni Stadium in Kisumu.

Omala, who has been impressive this season struck the winning goal against a resilient City Stars in the 59th minute. It was his 11th goal of the season that steered K’Ogalo to their eighth win of the season.

The loss was City Stars ninth of the season where they are yet to find their footing. With only three wins and two draws, the Simba wa Nairobi are 15th with 11 points.

In the early kick-off at MISC Kasarani Annex, KCB striker Nicholas Kipkirui scored in the 74th minute to reduce Donald Ange’s equaliser in the 15th minute to a consolation goal for Mathare.

Kennedy Owino had put the Bankers ahead with the fastest goal of the season on 35 seconds. He had been teed-up by former Bandari man Danson Namasaka.

Bandari players celebrate a goal during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match against FC Talanta at Kasarani Annex in Nairobi on February 04, 2023. Photo credit: Steven Heywood | Nation Media Group

It was the first match for Mathare’s interim head coach Sam Koko after the Slum Boys parted ways with Boniface Omondi on Thursday.

Despite the loss, Koko is optimistic that the team will bounce back to winning ways.

"My players lacked concentration and now it's back to the drawing board for us. However, we remain optimistic of a brighter future,” he said.

With nine losses, one win and a draw, Mathare are placed bottom with just four points.

Against Talanta later at the same venue, Ugandan import Umaru Kasumba scored in the 45th minute to give Bandari victory. The Dockers are 10th with 17 points while Talanta are 12th with 12 points.

"I am happy that my team is finally taking shape," quipped Bandari coach, Anthony Kimani.

Talanta coach Ken Kenyatta said: "The fixtures are too congested, we lost because we are fatigued."

At Ruaraka Grounds, Tusker’s David Majak scored in the 77th minute after latching on goalkeeper Patrick Matasi’s long pass to cancel out Tyson Otieno’s 49th minute goal for Sharks.

The Brewers are fourth on 25 points while Sharks are 12th with 16 points.

In Muhoroni, Burundian defender David Nshirimana struck in the first half to help Sofapaka bag maximum points. The loss compounded Wazito's woes as they remain winless in the last five matches.

At Bukhungu, Rangers netted in the first half via Patrick Otieno, the Mailmen holding on to humble Homeboyz.

Homeboyz are sixth with 21 points while Rangers are 11th with 17 points.

Saturday results

KCB 2 Mathare United 1

Gor Mahia 1 Nairobi City Stars 0

Kakamega Homeboyz 0 Posta Rangers 1

Tusker 1 Kariobangi Sharks 1

Wazito 0 Sofapaka 1

Talanta FC 0 Bandari 1

Sunday fixtures

Nzoia Sugar v AFC Leopards, Sudi Stadium, Bungoma

Bidco United v Kenya Police FC, Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi