NSL: MCF shock Gusii FC

Mully Children Family (MCF) Monday upset hosts Gusii FC 1-0 in a National Super League (NSL) match at Gusii Stadium.

Joshua Ratemo scored the solitary goal in the 83rd minute to hand David Mahira's team a morale boosting win having lost 1-0 to leaders Shabana FC in their last assignment.

“We were well prepared for this game because we knew getting three points from Gusii Stadium was not easy," Mahira said after the match.

Related Holders Kariobangi Sharks shocked in FKF Elite Youth League Football

His Gusii counterpart Kassim Junior remained optimistic that they would perform well in their subsequent matches.

"We deserved a win but it was a bad day in office. We tried our best," he noted.

Elsewhere at Mbaraki Sports Club in Mombasa County, hosts Coastal heroes beat visiting Silibwet FC 3-1 as Naivas edged out Mombasa Elite with the same score line at Camp Toyoyo ground in Nairobi.

At Wundanyi Stadium, Vihiga United were humbled 5-0 BY hosts Mwatate United.

Shabana lead the log on 35 points after 15 encounters, while Kibera Black Stars are second on 26 points from as many matches.

Gusii are third having amassed 25 points same as Murang’a Seal and Naivas who however have an inferior goal difference.

In their next matches, Shabana will play Kisumu All Stars, while Murang’a Seal will host Gusii at St Sebastian Park.

Results

Gusii 0 GFC 1

Coastal Heroes 3 Silibwet 1

Naivas 3 Mombasa Elite1