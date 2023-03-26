NSL: Mara Sugar down Mwatate United to go second

Murang’a Seal Sunday kept alive their promotion hopes with a 3-0 win over visiting Gusii FC in a National Super League match at St Sebastian Stadium in Muranga County.

The Vincent Nyaberi’s coached side play their last first leg fixture against Migori Youth at the same venue on Wednesday.

Elsewhere, Mara Sugar moved second in the league standings after beating visiting Mwatate United 3-1 at Awendo Stadium in Migori County.

David Owino, Brian Ochieng and Philemon Nyakwakwa scored for Mara, while Yunus Kasozi netted the consolidation goal for Mwatate United.

Mwatate were fresh from a 5-0 victory against Vihiga United, while Mara Sugar had registered a 1-1 draw with Vihiga United in their last assignment.

Speaking after the match, Mara Sugar head coach Francis Xavier said they deserved the win as his players had displayed quality football.

“It is good when you win at home. We want to collect maximum points to keep pace with league leaders,” said the former international midfielder.

Kasozi, who scored the lone goal for Mwatate, said they were playing against a good side though they missed several scoring opportunities

“We played well only that we were unlucky. It was a bad day in office” he admitted.

In another match at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos County, Migori Youth beat hosts MCF 1-0.

Fredrick Onyango scored the winner in the 37th minute to enable the Migori County based side pick maximum points.

At IIdamat playing ground in Kajiado County, Kajiado beat Kibera Black Stars 1-0 as Darajani Gogo humbled Silibwet 2-0 at Camp Toyoyo in Nairobi.

After 16 matches, Shabana lead the log on 35 points, while Mara Sugar are second after amassing 27 points from as many matches.

In fiercely contested duel at Shamu in Ukunda, hosts SS Assad were held to a 1-1 draw by Coastal Heroes.

John Ebong scored for SS Assad, tapping in from an Abdallah Mdeka rebound in the 45th minute, before the visitors equalised minutes later through Rama Nyamiwa's penalty kick after he was fouled in danger zone.

Coastal Heroes coach Hussein Mohammed was pleased with the result, stating that It's difficult to pick a point in Shamu.

His Heroes counterpart Ali Marumu, announced that this would be his last game with the team, saying, "I won't comment on the game. I wish the team best of luck, but this is my last game."

Weekend results

Kajiado 1 Kibera Black Stars 0, Murang’a Seal 3 Gusii FC 0, Mara Sugar 3 Mwatate United 1, Darajani Gogo 2 Silibwet 0, MCF 0 Migori Youth 1, SS Assad 1 Coastal Heroes 1, Kisumu All Stars 1 Shabana 0, Vihiga United 0 Naivas 2.