NSL: Gusii host Assad in one of six ties

Six National Super League matches have been scheduled for Wednesday across the country as the second tier enters round 20 this week.

Gusii FC, who at the weekend defeated relegation threatened Silibwet 2-0 away in Bomet, will host the much improved Coastal outfit SS Assad at Gusii Stadium in a 1pm kick-off.

Leaders Shabana, who lost 3-1 away to SS Assad in Ukunda, will be at home to Mombasa Elite at Gusii Stadium on Thursday.

Stumbled

In other fixtures Wednesday, struggling Vihiga United travel to Nairobi to take on Kibera Black Stars who stumbled against Mombasa Elite at the weekend.

A win for Black Stars at Mbaraki Sports Club at the weekend would have seen them move to third in the standings, ahead of Gusii and Mara Sugar respectively.

Elsewhere, Migori Youth and Darajani Gogo, who sit in sixth and seventh positions on the table, will host Leon Silibwet and Kajiado at Migori Stadium and Camp Toyoyo respectively.

Fixtures: all times 3pm unless stated