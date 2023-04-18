FKF-PL: Tusker face Wazito with eye on top spot

Defending champions Tusker have a chance to leapfrog leaders Gor Mahia at the top of Football Kenya Federation Premier League if they defeat struggling Wazito in a rescheduled clash at Ruaraka Grounds on Wednesday afternoon.

In Western Kenya, bottom-placed Vihiga Bullets face fifth-placed Kenya Police who are looking to close on top teams at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega.

Tusker are just two points behind Gor in the league table and a win will see them move to 54 points, one ahead of Gor (53points).

The brewers, who are hunting for their third consecutive league title, have played 24 matches. Wazito on the other hand are second-from-bottom and in danger of relegation.

They have amassed 13 points from 24 matches and a loss against Tusker will further compound more misery for coach Charles Odera's charges. They are nine points behind 16th placed Mathare United.

Wazito have not beaten Tusker since they were promoted back to the topflight league in 2018. Their best result against Tusker was a 1-1 draw which they have managed twice in eight meetings.

Tusker coach Robert Matano said they don't underrate Wazito and their focus is on winning the league title by picking maximum points in every game.

"In football there is no small team because Wazito have beaten some big teams and drawn with others. Our focus is winning on the pitch and battling for the league title until the last match," said the 59-year-old Matano.

Wazito assistant coach Ibrahim Ateng' said the team has not lost hope of evading relegation and they will give their best against Tusker.

"We are not happy sitting in the relegation zone and we have to win our matches because we still have that chance. Tusker is on a good run but we also have to keep pushing for a win even in the toughest games," said Ateng', who said it wouldn't be a surprise if they upset the defending champions.

In Kakamega, Kenya Police will hope to extend their good record against Bullets.

In the past three meetings, the law enforces have netted a total of eight goals while Bullets have scored only once.

Police head into the match having narrowly lost to Tusker by a solitary goal last Saturday.

Bullets have been facing financial constraints and are bottom with a paltry eight points from 24 matches.

Bullets have also dished two walkovers against Nzoia Sugar on April 5 and Sofapaka on January 28.

Fixtures

Tusker v Wazito (Ruaraka, 3pm)