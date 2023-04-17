FKF-PL: Gor, Tusker in neck and neck title race

The fight for the Football Kenya Federation Premier League title is likely to go down to the wire with leaders Gor Mahia and second-placed Tusker separated by just two points.

Gor Mahia lead the log on 53 points from 25 matches, while defending champions Tusker are second on 51 points from 24 matches after the weekend matches.

The brewers could dislodged Gor at the top if they beat struggling Wazito at Ruaraka grounds on Wednesday when they play the game in hand.

Gor on Sunday suffered a blow in their title bid after blowing a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 with Posta Rangers at the Nyayo National Stadium.

Tusker on the other hand secured a hard fought 1-0 win against Kenya Police at Nyayo National Stadium on Saturday.

Gor is yet to play Tusker in the second leg and that match could decide who is crowned champion.

If both Tusker and Gor were to win all their remaining matches, then the brewers will retain their title, since they shall have tallied 81 points, while K’Ogalo will have 80 points.

Sofapaka FC's Sunday Ikekhai (right) vies for the ball with FC Talanta's Augustine Kuta during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match on April 17, 2023 at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani Annex grounds. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

In the Golden Boot race, Gor striker Benson Omala leads with 23 goals after netting a brace in their draw with Posta. His is now just three goals shy of reaching Maurice Ochieng’ Sony's goal scoring record set during the 1976 season.

“I’m taking each game at a time but with a good effort, I know I will achieve my dream of scooping the Golden Boot and setting a new record. However, the success on the pitch is as a result of cooperation with my team mates,” said the 21-year-old striker.

Nzoia Sugar and KCB, who are also in the title race are third and four respectively with 48 points, though the former has a superior goal difference. At the other end of the table, Wazito will need to improve their form to avoid the axe alongside bottom-placed Vihiga Bullets.

Second-from-bottom Wazito have garnered 13 points from 24 matches. Mathare United, who are 16th, have 22 points and Wazito have an uphill task in catching up with them to occupy the playoff position.

Meanwhile, AFC Leopards and Kakamega Homeboyz will wait for the federation's verdict on their abandoned match at Bukhungu Stadium on Sunday. The game was abandoned in the 34th minute with the hosts leading 1-0. as Leopards fans stormed the pitch and assaulted the centre referee.

In Monday's match former champions Sofapaka battled to a 1-1 draw with FC Talanta at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani Annex.

Talanta led through Herman Mwambeghu’s 43rd minute strike, but the visitors secured a point through substitute Alex Imbusia’s equalizer five minutes from time.