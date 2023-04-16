FKF-PL: Gor Mahia blow lead in Posta draw

Leaders Gor Mahia Sunday saw their lead cut down to two points after their drew 2-2 with Posta Rangers at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

Red-hot striker Benson Omala had put Gor on the path to victory with glancing headers in the fourth, and 24th minutes, but hard-fighting Rangers reduced the deficit through Calvin Odongo’s 62nd minute strike.

The Mailmen grabbed the equaliser through goalkeeper Gad Mathews' own goal at the stroke of normal time.

Gor tops the standings with 53 points from 25 matches, while Tusker, who Saturday beat Kenya Police by a solitary goal at the same venue, are second with 51 points from 24 matches.

In other matches held Sunday, Nzoia Sugar thumped Mathare United 1-0 at Sudi Stadium in Bungoma to remain third on 48 points, same as fourth-placed KCB, who defeated Wazito 2-0 at Moi International Sports Centre (MISC), Kasarani Stadium.

Earlier at MISC Kasarani Annex, relegation-threatened Nairobi City Stars bounced back to winning ways with resounding 5-2 win over bottom-placed Vihiga Bullets, while 10-man Ulinzi Stars edged out Kariobangi Sharks by a solitary goal at Ulinzi Sports Complex.

Bandari defeated Bidco United by a solitary goal at MISC Kasarani Annex.

“I am very disappointed (by the draw), but not surprised because even in the first half, we were only up because Posta did not defend well, while we have a very clinical striker (Omala),” said a visibly dejected Gor Mahia coach Johnathan McKinstry.

“Other than that I thought we were very poor. We made a couple of changes in the second half to try and rectify but it did not work.”

Posta’s coach John Kamau said they deserved to win the match.

“It is a game that we did not deserve to draw, nor did we deserve to lose. We have lost so many scoring opportunities so we will keep on polishing our attacking third,” said Kamau.

Omala took his tally of the season to 23 goals.

Against Bullets, Kelvin Etemesi set the winning tone for City Stars in the 16th minute with a superb individual effort that found the back of the net.

He added a second just two minutes later, capitalizing on a close-range opportunity to double City's lead. Denis Wanjala then extended the advantage with a stunning long-range strike.

Despite the early setbacks, Vihiga Bullets regained their composure and managed to pull one back through Josephat Oyugi's penalty in the 43rd minute, bringing the scoreline to 3-1 at halftime.

In the second half, Vincent Otieno scored City's fourth goal in the 82nd minute with a clinical finish from Samuel Kapen's cross.

Kapen then turned scorer, weaving through the Bullets' defense to add the fifth goal for City. However, the visitors did not go down without a fight and were rewarded with an own goal from the home team.

Vihiga Bullets' coach Milton Kidiga, expressed disappointment but urged his players to put in more effort to move the team out of the relegation zone,

"I am not saying I have given up, but I urge my players to show a little bit of effort, we are in a tough spot and we need individual brilliance to move forward."

On the other hand, City Stars' coach Nicholas Muyoti was elated with the win and quickly shifted focus to the next game. "I am delighted with the win, my focus now shifts to the next game"

City Stars remained in 15th place on the league table with 23 points after 25 rounds of matches.