K. Homeboyz, AFC tie abondoned due to crowd trouble

The Football Kenya Federation Premier League match between Kakamega Homeboyz and AFC Leopards was abandoned after just 34 minutes due to crowd trouble at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega

Police officers were forced to lob teargas to avert what was a bruising battle involving stone throwing and insults from both sides.

The game started well with Homeboyz taking the lead via Hillary Otieno's close range strike in the 24th minute after good play from the midfield by Eston Esiye.

However, the game was abandoned in the 34th minute after Kakamega Homeboyz custodian Farouk Shikalo handled the ball outside the box and Ingwe fans demanded he be red carded.

The center referee however did not send off Shikalo drawing the wrath of Ingwe fans.

The incident drew the wrath of hundreds of Leopards fans who stormed the pitch in their numbers and gave the referee a thorough beating leading to the abandonment of the match.

Teargas engulfs the air outside Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega during the abandoned match between Kakamega Homeboyz and AFC Leopards on April 16, 2023. Photo credit: Isaac Wale | Nation Media Group

Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa and a host of local politicians were hurriedly evacuated to the VIP rooms.

Outside the stadium, police had to intervene as both fans hurled stones at each other. At one moment, Leopards driver had to safely take the club bus to the center of the pitch to protect it from irate Homeboyz fans who had started stoning it.

“I leave it to you to decide but I believe you know where the ball was handled,” said AFC Leopards coach Patrick Aussem.

His opposite number Patrick Odhiambo castigated Leopards fans for the chaos and beating the referee saying FKF should award them the game.

“We were leading and my goalkeeper never handled the ball outside the box as they claim. This was our game and we demand that we be given all the three points since we were leading and were all over our opponents,”said Odhiambo

Barasa, Kakamega Homeboyz chairman Cleophas Shimanyula and his AFC Leopards counterpart Dan Shikanda condemned the chaos.

"It is sad this game has been abandoned due to hooliganism. It is sad because we are brothers and football should not create enemity. I condemn this act and we should realise AFC Leopards and Kakamega Homeboyz are from the same family,” said Barasa.

" We were sure of winning this game and it is sad hooliganism has led to this. People from this town love Kakamega Homeboyz and fans who participated in this chaos should learn to accept any result,” said Shimanyula.

“Hooliganism has no space in football but Homeboyz are to blame because only a few police officers were available for a game of this magnitude. The officials are also to blame because of poor officiating. That incident was clear and it should have been a red card,” said Shikanda.