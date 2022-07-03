NSL: Assad down Mara Sugar to extend fine form

Hosts SS Assad maintained their winning streak after they beat visiting Mara Sugar 2-0 in a National Super League (NSL) match at the Shamu Stadium in Kwale County Sunday.

Assad grabbed the first goal in the first half after a lovely build-up play that saw Abdallah Mdeka open the score.

Mdeka grabbed his brace and 14th goal of the season deep in the second half after he converted from the spot.

Assad move to 10th position in the league with 44 points and will hope to make it four wins on a trot on Wednesday when they take on Kibera Black Stars at home.

Assad head coach Ali Mwarumi was delighted with the win and is fully focused on their next match against Kibera Black Stars.

Mara Sugar remain rooted in 14th spot with 34 points and will be looking to bounce back when they host MCF this Wednesday.

I am pleased with the win. The boys didn't play to their best ability, but I am very delighted with the performance and now my focus shifts to Kibera Black Stars," he said.

Mara Sugar Head Coach John Baraza was disappointed with the referee's penalty call and urged the referees to be more vigilant when officiating the games.

"I am disappointed with the referee's call for the penalty, it killed the boys' morale just as they were getting back into the match."

The game started on a high note with Assad making countless attacks on Mara Sugar which bore fruit in the 12th minute after Mdeka finished off a cross by Ali Yusuf.

Mara opted to play on the break but their effors did not yield any fruit as they trailed at halftime.

Baraza made two changes at the break bringing in winger Isaiah Otieno and striker James Olwony for Diona Openda and Samwel Otieno respectively.

The substitutes made a tremendous change as the visitors piled pressure on the hosts with Otieno coming close to restoring parity, but his left foot shot went wide at the goal after a solo run in the box with 10 minutes left to play.