No cheers for Cameroon: Kenya closes doors to fans in 2025 Afcon qualifier

Security concerns and fears that Ugandans will support Cameroon influenced Kenya’s decision to host the “Indomitable Lions” behind closed doors in their Group “J” 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers in Kampala.

The match will be played on Monday at Mandela National Stadium, just three days after Cameroon welcome the East Africans at the Omnisports Stadium in Yaoundé.

Harambee Stars have been forced to play their home matches of the 2025 Afcon qualifiers in Kampala since no stadium in Kenya meets Fifa and Caf standards for hosting international football matches.

“You know what happened when Zimbabwe played there (against Cameroon on September 10), there were a lot of security concerns, you saw what happened with goalkeeper Andre Onana, so we had no positive feedback from the other side in regards to what can happen,” said Harambee Stars coach Engin Firat in a press briefing at Police Sacco Stadium in Nairobi on Wednesday.

“Second, you also saw the support they (Cameroon) got in Uganda, it does not make any sense to help them,” added the Turk.

Onana, who plays for English Premier League giants Manchester United, was the centre of attraction during Cameroon's 0-0 draw against Zimbabwe’s Warriors. Like Kenya, Zimbabwe hosted the match at Mandela National Stadium, since they lack a venue that also meets Fifa and Caf standards.

Ugandan security officers had a difficult time controlling hundreds of Manchester United Ugandan fans, who thronged the venue to watch Onana live in action.

Clad in the club’s predominantly red jerseys and waving Manchester United flags were seen surrounding and moving along with the bus carrying the Cameroonian team to the stadium.

Inside the 41,000-seater stadium, almost every movement of limbs by Onana drew loud chants and blowing of vuvuzela by the supporters.

Long after the match, Onana had to be whisked away in a Toyota Premio car after battling through excited United fans who wanted a piece of him. The rest of the team left the stadium on a bus.

Acknowledging the warm reception he received in Uganda, Onana had said on his X handle that he cannot wait to again see the Manchester United fans in Uganda when they play Harambee Stars.

“Thank you for the warm welcome. I would like to spend more time with all of you. See you next month (October) in Uganda,” posted Onana on X on September 11.

But even without the Onana factor in the match, it was expected that Ugandans would support Cameroon due to the long rivalry between Kenyans and Ugandans.

The experienced goalkeeper has singled out Kenya as their biggest threat in the pool. Kenya tops the pool with four points, similar to the Indomitable Lions, while Zimbabwe and Namibia follow in that order with two and zero points.

“Kenya is the only team in our group that is giving us competition but I hope we make it to the qualifying round. Zimbabwe's game was a little bit hard but we came out with a good point,” said the former Ajax and Inter Milan custodian after their match against Zimbabwe.

Kenya have never beaten Cameroon in international football. The two sides have met eight times, with Cameroon winning four times, while the other four matches have ended in draws.