No Aubameyang’ as Kenya, Gabon clash in World Cup qualifier

Harambee Stars kick off their 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers with a stern test against hosts Gabon at Stade De Franceville in Franceville Thursday night.

The Group "F" match will kick off at 7pm before they face Seychelles in their second match on Monday in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

Kenya, Seychelles and Gabon are in the same group with the bigwigs Ivory Coast, Burundi and Gambia. Gabon are ranked 86th, Seychelles are at position 195, while Kenya is number 110 in the latest Fifa rankings.

The 24-man squad and technical bench, who flew in a chartered plane after being flagged off by Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba Wednesday morning, arrived in Libreville at 1pm..

They then took a two hour flight to Franceville City, 744 km away and later had a feel of the match venue in the evening. Namwamba promised the team Sh2.5 million for every win in the qualifiers.

“For every three points that you give me, you get Sh2.5 million. You win these two qualifiers and I have your Sh5 million ready as you land back in the country,” said Namwamba at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

He also revealed that the government has since paid all the players and technical bench allowances for the Russia, Qatar and Iran friendlies held this year.

Kenya has played Gabon four times, the last time being March 24, 2001 when the two teams drew 1-1 in the Central Africa nation in a 2002 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

Kenya has won twice, Gabon once while one game has ended in a draw. Kenya beat the Panthers 2-1 in 2001 with striker Bonventure Maruti and midfielder Robert Mambo on target.

Most Gabonese players ply their trade in France including stalwart man Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’, who was dropped from the national team. Also missing will be Wolvehampton defensive midfielder Mario Lamina.

However, those in the team include custodian Mbaba Loyce (AS Manga Sport, Gabon), defenders Appindangoye Aaron (Sivasspor, Turkey) and Ecuele Manga (Niort, Gabon).

Harambee Stars coach Engin Firat dropped Gor Mahia left back Geoffrey Onyango, Kakamega Homeboyz forward Moses Shummah and Murang’a Seal youngstar Eric Balecho from the initial 28-man squad, while defender Joseph Okumu is out with an injury.

Gor Mahia striker Benson Omala is expected to lead Harambee Stars attack together with Al Duhail attacker Michael Olunga. Omala has promised to do his best in the two qualifiers

“I’m happy to have made the final squad but my focus is now on bagging goals and doing my best in the two matches. For the training sessions we have had, I have learnt a lot and I am ready to replicate my performance in the league to the national team,” said Omala, 22.

US-based Nabi Kibunguchy and KCB defender Haniff Wesonga could make the debuts in the two matches.

Harambee Stars squad in Gabon

Goalkeepers

Patrick Matasi, Joseph Ochuka, Ian Otieno

Defenders

Nabi Kibunguchy, Haniff Wesonga, Daniel Sakari, Dennis Nganga, Johnstone Omurwa, Abud Omar, Amos Nondi, Eric Ouma

Midfielders

Ayub Masika, Alfred Scriven, Duke Abuya, Rooney Onyango, Duncan Otieno, Richard Odada, Kenneth Muguna, Anthony Akumu, Timothy Ouma, Eric Johanna

Forwards