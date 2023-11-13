Harambee Stars quartet doubtful for World Cup qualifiers

Four key players are a doubt for Kenya’s Harambee Stars in their first two Group “F” 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against the Panthers of Gabon and Pirates of Seychelles due to injuries.

They are defenders Joseph Okumu, Erick Ouma and Daniel Anyembe and midfielder Ayub Timbe.

Stars will lock horns with hosts Panthers on Thursday at Franceville Stadium (Stade De Franceville), before facing the Pirates on Monday at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire. Pirates will host Stars in Cote d’Ivoire since there is no stadium approved by Caf in Seychelles.

“We will face a (Gabon) team that if gets space, we will have problems. I’m sure that the boys will be ready, it does not matter who we will play," said Harambee Stars coach Engin Firat.

Burundi, Gambia and Cote d’Ivoire are the other teams in the pool.

Addressing the press on Monday in Nairobi in regards to the team’s preparations for the two qualifiers, Firat said that while missing the players will be a big blow to the team, they will cope with those who will be available.

He explained that Okumu, who plays for Reims in France’s Ligue 1 was on Monday scheduled to undergo Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) after he suffered a knock in the last stages of their match against Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday. PSG won the match 3-0.

For Ouma, who plays for AIK in Sweden, the coach said that he had on Sunday talked with his doctor and was waiting for the final word on him while Timbe is nursing a chronic ankle injury.

Regarding Anyembe, who turns out for Viborg in Denmark, the coach said that he is training under the watch of his physiotherapist. “It (the injuries) is a big problem but if I complain, it will not change anything. I have to find a solution with the boys I have,” said Firat.

The quartet are among the 28 players whom the Turk had last Friday called to camp to prepare for the World Cup qualifiers.

Timbe, who plays for Nanjing City in China is among the foreign-based players who had reported for camp.

“He is better than last camp but he is still feeling pain,” said Firat of midfielder.

The coach said should the players be ruled out of the matches, he will make some new call-ups before the team flies out of the country on Wednesday morning.

“If all of them are really missing, it means that we will have some call-ups,” said the Turk.

Experienced defender Brain Mandela is among the players Firat is considering for a call-up.