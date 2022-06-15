New team ready to take over football management

A 13-member committee of football stakeholders formed last week by FKF branch officials expects to take over of the management of the game in the country following the expiry of the term of the Transition Committee Thursday.

The committee chairman Robert Macharia told Nation Sport Wednesday they were ready to run the game from the Goal Project offices at Kasarani.

“We are ready to follow the law and take over the management of the game with the support of the government. The FKF Branches have been running the FKF Division Two League and we shall all co-operate as we follow the process of getting off the hook of the Fifa ban,” said Macharia.

The deputy chairman of the committee Amos Otieno, of Nairobi County branch, said:

“Fifa stated that the FKF offices should be opened and the secretariat allowed back for the international ban to be lifted. This will happen on Thursday (today) before we engage in vetting the employees at the federation on merit. As long as this is functional Fifa will not have any other option but to lift the suspension,” said Otieno.

Macharia, who is also the Murang’a Seal chairman, was elected to lead the committee with Otieno as its deputy, while Luthers Mokua from Nyanza was elected the committee’s secretary general.

Other members include: Boaz Keino (Upper Rift Valley), Kenneth Ruto (Lower Rift Valley), Caleb Amwai (Western), Lilian Nadunda (Coast), Abdullahi Salat (North Eastern), Alex Musikeri (Eastern), Chris Mmbwanga (FKF-Premier League clubs), Ken Ochieng (National Super League clubs), Kent Lubiso (FKF Division One Leagues) and Paul Makumi (Kenya Women Premier League clubs).

Kenya was banned by Fifa on February 24 over government interference.