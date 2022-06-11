Reprieve as football stakeholders settle on new FKF office

Football stakeholders have formed a 13-member committee to take over from the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Transition Committee when their term in office ends Thursday next week.

The 13, who have been drawn from various regions across the country, and football leagues were selected during Saturday's FKF Special General Meeting held at Moi International Sports Centre (MISC) Kasarani in Nairobi.

Murang’a Seal chairman Robert Macharia, who hails from Murang’a County will be the head of the committee should Cabinet Secretary for Sports Amina Mohamed accept and gazette it.

He will be deputised by Amos Otieno from Nairobi County, while Luthers Mokua from Nyanza will be the committee’s secretary general.

Other members include: Boaz Keino (Upper Rift Valley), Kenneth Ruto (Lower Rift Valley), Caleb Amwai (Western), Lilian Nadunda (Coast), Abdullahi Salat (North Eastern), Alex Musikeri (Eastern), Chris Mmbwanga (FKF-Premier League clubs), Ken Ochieng (National Super League clubs), Kent Lubiso (FKF Division One Leagues) and Paul Makumi (Kenya Women Premier League clubs).

Nation Sport has established that the meeting that lasted seven hours had the blessings of CS Amina.

It was also attended by some members of the FKF Transition Committee led by Anthony Isayi who is the head of the finance department.

Sources in the meeting intimidated to Nation Sport that CS Amina had directed the delegates to appoint a nine-member committee to take over from the Transition Committee next week.

But because some stakeholders would be left out in the nine-member committee, the delegates opted to increase the number to 13.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Macharia said that they expect to meet CS Amina sometime this week, with the view of taking over the management of football in the country.

“I am happy to report that after many hours of deliberation, we have been able to come up with a solution to the impasse that we have had in football. We have had an election of 13 members to represent the General Assembly and FKF in general in matters of football in this country," said Mcharia while flanked by other members of the committee.

"We have a hybrid group here composed of club representatives, branches and gender is taken care of here,” he added.

CS Amina on May 13 appointed a 12-member Transition Committee led by Justice (rtd) Aaron Ringera to manage football activities in the country for five weeks.

Ringera was also the head of the FKF Caretaker Committee that CS Amina appointed on November 11 to manage football activities in the country after she disbanded the former FKF office that was headed by Nick Mwendwa.

Kenya is currently suspended by Fifa from all its activities following the decision by the CS to disband the Mwendwa-led administration.