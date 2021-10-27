New bus for Kibera Black Stars FC

Kibera Black Stars FC chairman James Okeyo Midenyo says their new bus launched on Wednesday is a big motivation to the players as they prepare to kick off their campaign to qualify for the Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL).

“This gesture will go a long way in motivating players as we aim to qualify for the top-flight league after several unsuccessful attempts,” he added.

The Kibera slum based National Super League (NSL) side also unveiled their new signings including former internationals Wesley Onguso, Pascal Ogweno and Bonface Baraza. They have also brought on board Leonard Odipo as the head coach after Elvis Ayany departed on mutual consent.

The 37-seater luxurious Mercedes bus donated by Rubis Energy in partnership with DT Dobie and Loxea will now meet the team’s travel needs that was costing them Sh700,000 per season.

Kibera Black Stars captain Donald "Diarra" Omwanda (left) and coach Leonard Odipo pose for photos next to the club's new 37-seater bus at Rubis Dagoretti Station along Ngong Road after Rubis Energy Kenya signed a partnership agreement with Kibera Black Stars on October 27, 2021. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Black Stars, who finished seventh last season, will start their season on November 6 away to Coast Stima FC.

While delivering the bus to Kibera Black Stars, Managing Director of DT Dobie, Chris Ndala said: “This is part of of the CFAO Group’ business plan on getting more partners on board and giving back to the community.

We are pleased to be partnering with Rubis Energy and Loxea to build the community from the standpoint of supporting the local youth in their talent endeavors, specifically football. This is just a beginning to many more exciting partnership projects to come.

“We are pleased that our sponsorship will go a long way in building and sustaining local football talent from Kibera community and advance this association to the next level in the society,” added Ndala.

Rubis Energy Kenya Group Managing Director Jean-Christian Bergeron (in red shirt) joins Kibera Black Stars players and officials at Rubis Dagoretti Station along Ngong Road after Rubis Energy Kenya signed a partnership agreement with Kibera Black Stars on October 27, 2021. The club received a 37-seater bus. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Loxea noted that they are keen on identifying talent in areas with a dearth of opportunity.

“We are excited and hopeful that our sponsorship will go a long way in building and sustaining local football talent from the Kibera community and advance our relationship to the next level,” noted Erwan Catto, Loxea Limited, Managing Director.