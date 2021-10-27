New bus for Kibera Black Stars FC

Kibera Black Stars

Kibera Black Stars new 37-seater bus at Rubis Dagoretti Station along Ngong Road after Rubis Energy Kenya signed a partnership agreement with Kibera Black Stars on October 27, 2021. 

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  John Ashihundu

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Loxea noted that they are keen on identifying talent in areas with a dearth of opportunity.
  • “We are excited and hopeful that our sponsorship will go a long way in building and sustaining local football talent from the Kibera community and advance our relationship to the next level,” noted Erwan Catto, Loxea Limited, Managing Director.

Kibera Black Stars FC chairman James Okeyo Midenyo says their new bus launched on Wednesday is a big motivation to the players as they prepare to kick off their campaign to qualify for the Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL).

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.