Nanjala misses penalty as Kenya, Bostwana draw in Wafcon qualifier

Substitute Violet Nanjala Wednesday missed an added time penalty as Harambee Starlets drew 1-1 with Bostwana in the first leg of their final round of the 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) qualifier at the Nyayo National Stadium.

Botswana took the lead in the 37th minute via Keitumeste Thetebe ferocious' shot before Marjolene Nekesa equalised from the spot at the stroke of half time.

Second half substitute striker Violet Nanjala missed a last minute penalty after Janet Bundi 's cross was handled by a Botswana player inside the box.

Kenya's Marjolene Nekesa celebrates her goal against Botswana during their 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations Qualifier (Wafcon) at Nyayo National Stadium on November 29,2023.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Her penalty was saved by Botswana custodian Tlamelo Pheresi to the disappointment of the fans. The result gives Botswana an edge heading into the second leg on December 5 at Gaborone National Stadium in Botswana.

Kenya started on a high note and at the quarter hour mark, winger Elizabeth Wambui released a cross from the left which Cynthia Shilwatso headed wide.

Botswana keeper Tlamello Pharesi fails to keep out Kenya's Marjolene Nekesa's penalty during their 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations Qualifier (Wafcon) at Nyayo National Stadium on November 29, 2023. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Botswana could have punished Kenya in the 23rd minute as Tholakele Tebogo missed a one on one chance with Kenya custodian Annedy Kundu beaten.

The Mares got their goal in the 37th minute after Starlets custodian Kundu failed to stop a shot from Keitumeste Thetebe.

A Harambee Starlets fan cheers during their 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations Qualifier (Wafcon) against Botswana at Nyayo National Stadium on November 29,2023. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

At the stroke of halftime, Starlets bagged a penalty after the opponents handled the ball inside the box and Marjolene Nekesa converted past Pheresi to level matters.

Second half substitutes Janet Bundi and Sherly Angachi powered Starlets attack in the second half, but the hosts lacked the killer instinct in the opposition's final third.