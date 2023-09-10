CS Namwamba: We have never seen Firat’s contract

Harambee Stars coach Engin Firat has not been paid his salary because Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has not given the Sports ministry his job contract, Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba has said.

But a source at the federation, who requested anonymity for fear of victimisation refuted the Sports CS’s statement, saying FKF has shared with the Ministry of Sports details of the deal.

Firat had last Monday lamented over the long delay in his salary payment, saying that he has not been paid since November last year.

“For salaries, I will answer like this, there is nobody in Kenyan football who makes more sacrifices than me. Of course, nothing is paid,” said the Turkish coach.

He made the revelation during a press conference in Nairobi on the national team’s preparedness for their away friendly match against Qatar.

Kenya emerged 2-1 winners of the match held last Friday at Al-Janoubi Stadium, which is located in the outskirts of Doha.

Firat was appointed the national men’s football team coach on September 19, 2021 on a two-month contract.

And in February this year, FKF announced that it had extended his contract for three years up to 2026.

Responding to Nation Sport queries on why the coach hasn’t been paid for 10 months, the CS said at the weekend FKF hasn’t responded to its request.

“Harambee Stars coach Mr Engin Firat was hired by FKF several years ago. Because the government was neither consulted nor involved in his hiring, we are not in possession of any record for reference,” said the CS. “When we came to office 10 months ago, we asked for a copy of his contract to understand the terms of his engagement and the attendant obligations. We await FKF to furnish the ministry with the contract.”

The CS had in June promised the ministry would clear Firat’s dues.