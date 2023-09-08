Harambee Stars coach Firat fires back at critics

“I do work, not talk."

These were the words of Harambee Stars coach Engin Firat when Nation Sport reached out to him yesterday after Kenya’s surprising but promising win over 2022 World Cup hosts Qatar on Thursday evening in Doha.

Harambee Stars displayed a good game to win 2-1 against Qatar who are ranked 59 in the world by Fifa.

The win at the Al-Janoub Stadium sent Kenyan football fans living in Qatar, who attended the match in their numbers, into a frenzy while local fans in the country were pleasantly surprised.

To appreciate the magnitude of the win, Kenya are ranked a distant 102 and had deservedly beaten a team that had participated in last year’s World Cup that featured the top 32 teams on the globe.

Substitute Amos Nondi, who plies his trade with FC Ararat in Armenia, snatched the game winner in the first minute of added time from a Michael Olunga pass.

France’s Reims defender Joseph “Crouch”’ Okumu had put Kenya ahead in the 20th minute via a header before the host equalised through Hassan Al Haydos’ penalty in the 33rd minute.

“Your coaches and legends trash me,” Firat added in a terse text message exchange with this writer.

Firat had come under fire from coaches, former players and fans over his selection.

Many had wondered how Firat could leave out players from reigning Kenyan champions Gor Mahia, last season runners up Tusker and multiple league winners AFC Leopards from the national team.

The only Gor Mahia player to be called up, midfielder Austin Odhiambo, was dropped from the final squad that travelled to Doha.

Firat in a press conference on Monday claimed the players from the three teams were not fit enough to feature for Stars.

Many feared a hiding in Doha but the Turkish coach answered back with a polished performance in the Middle East.

The triumphant Harambee Stars were due to jet back to the country late Friday night.

They will head straight to camp at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani to prepare for their second international friendly match this Fifa period against South Sudan.

The fixture will be held on Tuesday from 4pm at MISC.

The South Sudanese team are expected in Kenya at midday on Sunday.

Kenya, who are not participating in the on going Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers as they were serving a Fifa ban when the competition started, are preparing for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers which kick off in November.

Reacting to Stars performance, veteran coach and instructor Bob Oyugi said one win in a mere friendly doesn’t mean Firat is a successful coach with the national team.

“What have we got from the win against Qatar? The coach shouldn’t brag about this win because it is not taking us anywhere. Let him build a squad and win a series of matches then we shall be convinced he is up to task,” said Oyugi.

“Let him just focus on his job and if the results will be positive then everybody will be there to see,” added Oyugi.

Retired player Peter Lichungu said the coach could not just use one win against Qatar to imply that there was a turnaround in Kenyan football. He insisted that leaving Gor and Leopards players was a mistake and there are some forces bent on killing the two club’s presence in Harambee Stars.

“This was a friendly match that Qatar underrated the opponent.

“We cannot use the result to gauge ourselves because there was nothing at stake.”

Since taking over on September 19, 2021, Firat has been in charge of eight matches, winning three, drawing three and losing two.