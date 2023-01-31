Nairobi City Stars accuse referees of 'fixing' Bandari result

Nairobi City CEO Patrick Korir wants the result of their Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) match against Bandari nullified and the game played afresh.

Bandari won the game 2-1 at Mbaraki Sports Ground on Sunday after they were awarded an injury time penalty which the City Stars players and bench protested.

The referee pointed to the penalty spot when Umaru Kasumba was brought down off a corner kick.

Nairobi City Stars players walked out of the match after the William Wadri had converted the penalty without even waiting for the referee to blow the final whistle.

In a letter to FKF and Fifa Integrity Office, Korir claims the match was fixed and called for the expulsion of officials who took charge of the game.

"There were several incidents in the closing part of the match that led us to believe the same including the unjustified prolongation of the match, as well as a chain of events leading to a dubious award of a penalty," said Korir.

Our views have been corroborated by many who watched the game, which was both attended, as well as being streamed live.

"The match only came to an end after the penalty award, which can be seen as being awarded subsequent to simulation," added the football administrator.

As he insisted that justice must be done, Korir asserted that his team will not be part and parcel of match-fixing, saying it is a vice which affects the growth of football.

City Stars host Gor Mahia at Moi International Sports Center, Kasarani this coming weekend.