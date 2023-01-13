Shock as 15 suspended over match-fixing claims

Tusker defender Isaac Kipyegon headlines a list of 15 players and coaches, who have been provisionally suspended by Football Kenya Federation (FKF) over match-fixing claims.

Also on the list are former Tusker and Nairobi City Stars midfielder Mike Madoya, former AFC Leopards striker Du Monde Selenga Mangili, who is now the head coach of Kericho FC and ex-Gor Mahia goalkeeper trainer Willis Ochieng’ who is currently with Zetech University.

Seven players formerly and currently with FKF Division One side Zoo Kericho are also in the list relased by FKF on Friday.

They are Hamidu Kwizera Lucas, custodian Vincent Misikhu, John Ligare, Geoffrey Gichana, Daniel Kiptoo and Brian Lumumba, who is still with the club.

Sammy Sindani, Akiya Munyasa, William Odunga who ply their trade with National Super League side Silibwet Leons have also been suspended.

Ex- Vihiga United player Dennis Monda and Domnic Ouma of Kericho Rovers also feature in the list.

According to the federation, they have confidential reports that the individuals engaged in match-fixing, but their fate will be determined after the end of investigation by Fifa and FKF Integrity Department.

“All FKF members are advised to avoid any form of sporting contact with the aforementioned individuals during their suspension period,” said a statement from FKF General Secretary Barry Otieno.

Zoo were last season relegated to the third tier division after being found guilty by Fifa over match-fixing claims.

Kipyegon joined AFC Leopards on a three- year contract from Zoo Kericho in November 2018.

On the other hand, Madoya won the 2018 KPL Most Valuable Player award while featuring for Zoo.

The suspension comes just two weeks after the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (ADAK) also published a list of 20 sportsmen and women who have provisionally suspended for doping rules violation.

Tusker midfielder Teddy Osok was also in the list. In February 2020, Fifa banned Moses Chikati, Festus Okiring, and Festo Omukoto for four years after they were found guilty of match-fixing.