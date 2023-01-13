FKF-PL: Tusker face Nzoia in top-of-the table clash

Champions Tusker face a stern test on Saturday when they host high-flying Nzoia Sugar in an epic Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) clash at Ruaraka Grounds.

Another mouth-watering tie will see Ulinzi Stars and Kenya Police clash in the security forces derby at Moi International Sports Center Kasarani.

In Western Kenya, Kakamega Homeboyz host 19-time champions Gor Mahia at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega.

AFC Leopards travel to Muhoroni Stadium, Kisumu to face a rejuvenated Wazito seeking to bounce back from their 4-1 loss to Bidco United.

Three other matches will be on the cards across different venues on Saturday as the league enters its ninth round.

On Sunday, Vihiga Bullets host Bandari at Bukhungu Stadium, while Posta Rangers visit Bidco United at Kasarani Annex.

Leaders Tusker lost their 100 percent record during last weekend's shock 2-1 loss to Bandari in Mombasa.

Tusker, on 18 points, lead second-placed Nzoia by just a point and cannot afford another loss.

The sugar millers head into the game as underdogs having failed to beat Tusker in their last six league matches. The last time they reigned supreme over the brewers was on March 2 2019.

Nzoia striker Boniface Munyendo is the league's second top scorer with five goals, while Tusker's Ugandan forward Deogratious Ojok has four goals.

The brewers are the leading scorers in the league with 13 goals, but Nzoia coach Salim Babu is confident his charges will hold their own against the 13- time champions.

“We expect a good game and have planned well. This is a team which is full of very talented youngsters and the way we have impressed in the past matches, this one will not be an option even if it is against a big team. Tusker should brace themselves for a tough match as we are targeting a win,” said Babu.

Online banter

Ahead of the security forces derby, online banter has been the order of the day with both sets of fans exuding confidence of a win.

While Ulinzi Stars are fourth on the log with 14 points, Kenya Police are ninth after amassing eight points.

“For those who are worried how we will swallow this KDF, relax ‘Kahawa” Barracks will do the necessary,” posted Kenya Police on their Facebook page.

However, Ulinzi Stars striker Boniface Muchiri said they are taking the game as any other in the league.

Muchiri asserted that they are settled and are fully fit as they target maximum points from their ‘small brothers’.

“We will give our fans a positive result and promise all those associated with Ulinzi’s brand that we shall give our best and deliver,” said Muchiri.

Last season, the two teams played out a barren draw in the first leg and a 2-2 stalemate in the reverse fixture.

In Kakamega, red-hot Benson Omala, who is league's top scorer with six goals, will be looking to add to his tally.

Their ties have always been closely contested as both teams have each won twice in the last five matches, while one game ended in a draw.

Gor are fifth on 13 points from six rounds, while Homeboyz have also amassed the same number of points, but have an inferior goal difference from eight matches.

Fixtures (All matches kicks off at 3pm unless stated)

Saturday

Wazito v AFC Leopards (Muhoroni )

Talanta v Mathare United (Kasarani Annex)

Tusker v Nzoia Sugar (Ruaraka)

Kakamega Homeboyz v Gor Mahia (Bukhungu)

KCB v Kariobangi Sharks (Nyayo)

Kenya Police v Ulinzi Stars (Kasarani, 3.15 pm)

Sofapaka v Nairobi City Stars (Kasarani, 1pm)

Sunday

Vihiga Bullets v Bandari ( Bukhungu )