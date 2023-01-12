City Stars defender Osotsi eyes more playing time

Nairobi City Stars teenager defender Elly Kessy Osotsi is over the moon after making his debut in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) eight days ago.

Twenty-year old Osotsi made his maiden appearance when Simba wa Nairobi played 12 time champions AFC Leopards on January 4 at Moi International Sport Center Kasarani.

City Stars, who are yet to win a match this season, lost the game by a solitary goal.

Osotsi clocked 38 minutes in the contest attended by hundreds of Leopards fans.

“The debut came with lots of pressure. But I chose to look at the milestones achieved while taking home important lessons,” said Osotsi, who paved way for Roney Kola.

“Earning a first Premier league game, making the starting lineup and playing in Kasarani against a famed Leopards side are all highlights achieved in one day,” added Osotsi.

City Stars, who lost their last weekend league game 4-2 to Vihiga Bullets, will be at Kasarani on Saturday where they will face former champions Sofapaka from 1pm.