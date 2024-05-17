Rising star Odongo man to watch in Munich challenge

Though under pressure, fast-rising talisman Patrick Odongo is confident Kenya Sevens will prevail at the World Rugby Sevens Challenger and then the promotion play-off to reclaim their place in the World Sevens Series.

Odongo said that talks about him and his team at a Munich hotel where they are residing ahead of the final round of the World Sevens Challenger Series starting today in the German city will not distract them.

Odongo missed the second round in Montevideo, Uruguay, in March this year after he fractured his jaw while appearing for his Daystar University side, Falcon at the KRU Championship match in February.

“There is pressure since we arrived here in the hotel. Our opponents have been here engaging in small talks whenever I pass...it's not easy,” said Odongo, the Daystar University Falcons winger. “I guess they are well prepared to face me and the team but we are up to the task.”

However, Odongo acknowledged that it has not been easy for him after having recovered from the jaw fracture.

“Some injuries can destabilise someone’s mentally even with full recovery but one regains that confidence after a few matches. It’s always mental,” said Odongo.

The speedy winger is one of three changes that head coach Kelvin “Bling” Wambua made to the team.

He also brought back Kabras Sugar scrum-half Brian Tanga, after missing out through illness while Herman Humwa makes the cut for his first show in the Challenger.

They replaced Dennis Abukuse, Elvis Olukusi and Ben Salem, who featured in Uruguay.

The 21-year-old Odongo picked up rugby aged 16 at Agoro Sare High School, a game he continued playing at Daystar University where he is pursuing a Bachelors’ Degree in Community Development.

Kenya, winners of the first round in Dubai in January, finished third in Uruguay after beating Chile 31-12 in the play-off.

Uruguay lead the men’s standings on 36 points following victory in Montevideo to add to their bronze medal at the opening round in Dubai.

Kenya are in second place also on 36 points, ahead of Chile on 32 points and Germany on 26 points, who are narrowly ahead of Hong Kong China on points difference with all to play for in the final round in Munich.

The first four teams in the standings after Munich will take on four sides that finished at the bottom of the 2023/2024 World Rugby Sevens Series -- United States of America, Spain, Samoa and Canada, in the relegation and promotion play-off on May 31 to June 2 in Madrid, Spain.

The top four will play in the 2024/2025 World Rugby Sevens Series.