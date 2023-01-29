FKF-PL: City Stars players walk off the pitch in Bandari defeat

Coastal outfit Bandari FC beat Nairobi City Stars 2-1 in a highly contested Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) match held at Mbaraki Sports Club.

Harambee Stars striker Abdalla Hassan scored Bandari's first goal in the first half but Ezekiel Odera levelled for Stars before half time.

Bandari were awarded an injury time penalty despite the City Stars' bench and players disputing the decision.

After a lengthy stand-off, William Wadri stepped forward to score from the spot and hand his side the three points.

The referee pointed to the penalty spot when Umaru Kasumba was brought down off a corner kick. Stars complained a bit and allowed the penalty to be taken prior to the team walking off the field.

The home team dominated the first 17 minutes with Felix Oluoch missing four clear scoring chances.

Oluoch should have given his side the lead in the seventh minute when he was left with only Stars goalkeeper Jacon Osano to beat but shot wide.

Three minutes later, he had another opportunity when he received a fine pass from defender Omar Somobwana, but failed to shoot and Osano made an easy save.

However, Bandari took a deservedly lead when Hassan received a fine cross from James Kinyanjui and sent a ground shot past the helpless Osano.

Aroused by the goal, the visitors controlled the ball in the remaining nine minutes and managed to equalise at stroke of half time when Kelvin Etemesi was fouled inside the box and Ezekiel Odera made no mistake from the spot.