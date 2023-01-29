AFC, Gor share spoils in 'Mashemeji derby'

AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia on Sunday battled out to a barren draw in the 95th Mashemeji derby staged at Nyayo National Stadium.

The Football Kenya Federation Premier League fixture was attended by thousands fans.

The draw moved K'Ogalo to third on the log on 24 points with two games in hand, while Leopards remain eighth on 18 points.

Gor have won 34 times, while Leopards have 28 victories and 33 draws have been shared between the sides.

Gor Mahia’s Paul Otieno (right) vies for the ball with Cliff Nyakeya of AFC Leopards during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Nyayo National Stadium on January 29, 2023.



Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

The game was closely contested, but Leopards squandered many chances which could have nailed the match in their favour in the last quarter.

"Gor Mahia were nowhere and I think in the whole game they only hand a few chances. We missed many chances and I'm disappointed with this draw. This is a game we should have won," said AFC Leopards coach Patrick Aussems.

"It is a good point which we totally deserved, but I think we should have bagged maximum points because we were the better team," he added.

Gor Mahia’s Joshua Onyango (left) vies for the ball with Ojo Olaniyi of AFC Leopards during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Nyayo National Stadium on January 29, 2023. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Gor Mahia coach Johnathan McKinistry was impressed with the draw but acknowledged that his charges were not at their best.

"It is a fair result though chances were scarce for both teams. Leopards were on top of the game in the last minute and threw everything to get a goal. Even with that both teams played good football,," said McKinstry.

Gor won the first corner in the seventh minute taken by George 'Blackberry' Odhiambo but was headed wide by forward Benson Omala.

A section of the Gor Mahia fans during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match against AFC Leopards on January 29, 2023. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Leopards' first chance came in the 21st minute after good combination between Ojo Olaniyi and Jaffery Owiti, but the former's shot was grabbed by custodian Gad Mathews.

Were it not for Joshua Onyang'o clearance towards the end of the first half, Leopards would have headed into the break a goal up.

Geoffrey Ochieng had given a back pass which fell to Brian Wanyama, but the youngster's pass for an unmarked Nyakeya fell to Onyango who cleared it back to the field of play.

A section of the AFC Leopards fans during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match against Gor Mahia on January 29, 2023. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

McKinstry withdrew the ineffective Sydney Ochieng for Alpha Onyango to reinforce the midfield where Leopards had dominated.

Odhiambo then dribbled on the left wing past defender Peter Thiong'o and gave out a shot pass which was intercepted by Robert Mudenyu and cleared.

In the 57th minute, Aussems then followed suit with a change as Victor Omune made way for midfielder Giovanni Lukhumwa.

A section of the Gor Mahia fans head to the Nyayo National Stadium for their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match against AFC Leopards on January 29, 2023. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Second half substitute John Macharia, who had come on for Austin Odhiambo, breathed life into Gor's midfield.

The winger troubled Kayce Odhiambo but his passes would be cut off by Ingwe defence.