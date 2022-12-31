My encounter with Pele and how he inspired millions world over

It is quite a challenge to put together my many encounters with legends like Pele who died last Thursday and who continues to be eulogised.

This is because apart from personal encounters, I have gathered so much information about them from different sources covering many years.

I met Pele, whose real name is Edson Arantes do Nascimento, in early February, 1976 during his visit to Kenya sponsored by Pepsi Inc. of the United States of America.

A local daily newspaper had organised a competition touching on Pele and his life, among other sports related matters, where selected winners qualified to meet Pele in person.

I was among the selected winners and had to travel to Nairobi from the National Youth Service (NYS) in Gilgil, Nakuru County.

The ceremony was at the International Life House.

This being a rare opportunity to have a one-on-one with a legend, I made a request from the organisers to allow me to be the last person to shake his hand and talk to him without being rushed.

My request was granted and I was happy to chat with him as he autographed a Pepsi Cola calendar and a T-shirt bearing his photograph.

He was a jovial man, about my size, but with a tough and powerful handshake.

Only Muhammad Ali’s handshake was more powerful when I met him exactly four years later during his visit to Kenya in February 1980.

Knowing that Ali and Pele were close friends I made sure that Ali autographed the same calendar Pele had autographed. Ali was surprised that I also knew Pele and he smiled as he wrote my name and his below it.

Now, Pele - who eulogised Muhammad Ali when “The Greatest” died in June, 2016, aged 74 - is dead at 82.

People from all walks of life are mourning him. Presidents, celebrities and football legends past and present have paid heartfelt tributes to Pele who was described by the Brazilian Football Confederation as the “greatest sportsman of all time.”

Lionel Messi, described as the finest player of the modern generation and the Argentina’s new World Cup-winning captain, posted photographs on Instagram of himself with the Brazilian icon, “Rest in Peace, Pele”, Messi wrote..

Before his death, Pele had congratulated Messi after Argentina won the World Cup.

Sir Bobby Charlton, England’s greatest ever player, said that Pele was “a truly magical footballer and a wonderful human being” with whom "it was an honour to have shared a pitch.”

As well as being the only player in football history to win the World Cup three times, Pele’s influence as the most recognisable and celebrated personality in Brazil history was hailed following his death.

United States President Joe Biden had this to say: “For a sport that brings the world together like no other, Pele’s rise from humble beginning to soccer legend is a story of what is possible. Today, Jill and I’s thoughts are with his family and all those who loved him.”

“Pele was one of the greatest to ever play the beautiful game and, one of the most recognisable athlete in the world.

“He understood the power of sports to bring people together,” said former United States President Barack Obama.

The English Football Association lit the Wembley arch in the colours of the Brazilian flag.

“Everyone who loved football, loves Pele,” said an FA statement.

“His unique talent lit up the game, and inspired football. Our thoughts are with his family, the Brazil Football Confederation and the Brazilian people.”

Sir Geoff Hurst, who was in England team with Charlton that were beaten 1-0 by Pele’s Brazil at the 1970 World Cup, said Pele was “without doubt the best footballer I have played against and still the greatest player of all time.”

“I was proud to be on the pitch with him- RIP Pele and thank you,” said Hurst, who scored a hat-trick in the 1966 World Cup final.

Neymar, who has succeeded Pele in the iconic Brazil No.10 shirt, said: “Before Pele, 10 was just a number. Before Pele, football was just a sport. Pele has changed it all. He turned football into art, into entertainment. He gave voice to the poor, to the blacks and, especially, he gave visibility to Brazil. He is gone but his magic remains.”

Pele’s former club, FC Santos, simply posted a crown with the word “Eterno (eternal),” while the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) gave thanks for his legacy.

“The King of Soccer was the ultimate exponent of a victorious Brazil, never afraid of any difficulty,” said a CBF statement.

“A black, poor boy born in Tres Coracoes, Pele showed us that there is always a new path. He promised his father who was also a retired footballer that he would win a World Cup and he won three.

“Pele is gone to follow the journey of no return as did other greats before him. He has done his part to perfection.