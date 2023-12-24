Mudavadi in attendance as Homeboyz claw Leopards to win Lidonde Super Cup

Kakamega Homeboyz stunned AFC Leopards 1-0 to win the second edition of the Elijah Lidonde Super Cup at a packed Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega yesterday.

Ugandan import Davis Kasirye, who had come on as a second half substitute for Kenyan international Moses Shummah, struck the winner on 79 minutes.

Fans join Isukuti dancers during the Lidonde Super Cup final between AFC Leopards and Kakamega Homeboyz at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega on December 24, 2023. Photo credit: Isaac Wale | Nation Media Group

Kasirye headed in Stephen Opuku's cross two minutes after joining the fray.

Both teams wasted numerous chances in the tightly contested match that saw Leopards finish with ten men after Aziz Okaka was sent-off in the second half for a second bookable offense.

Homeboyz got Sh1.1 million, while Leopards received Sh600,000.

Mulembe, who beat Nzoia Sugar 2-0 in the third-place play-off, got Sh350,000 while Nzoia pocketed Sh300,000.

Legends FC, coached by Alfred Imonje, beat 22Bet 3-0 in the exhibition match played earlier on in the day. Former internationals Victor Lidonde, Patrick Mugata and Dennis Mukaisi scored for the Legends.

Homeboyz qualified for the final after beating Nzoia Sugar 2-0 in the semis on Saturday, while Leopards edged out Mulembe United 1-0 in the other last four encounter.

AFC Leopards forward Clifton Miheso (left) tussles for the ball with Kakamega Homeboyz defender Brian Eshihanda at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega on December 24, 2023 during the Elijah Lidonde Super Cup final match. Photo credit: Isaac Wale | Nation Media Group

Chief Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, the chief guest in the final, commended efforts made by the government to improve sports in the country.

"Sports is becoming better and better every day and we thank our sportsmen," said Mudavadi.