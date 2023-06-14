Moses Shumah fires Harambee Stars past Pakistan

Moses Shumah scored on his full debut for Kenya as Engin Firat's charges beat Pakistan 1-0 in the four-nation tournament in Mauritius.

The Kakamega Homeboyz striker, who was donning the national colours for the first time in his career, pounced on a loose ball inside the area to slot home the lone goal of the match on 18 minutes at the Cóte d'Or National Complex, Saint-Pierre.

This was the first meeting in football between the two nations. Pakistan, who are best known for their cricket, are currently ranked 195th in the world by Fifa, with their best position in the standings coming in February 1993 when they were ranked 141.

Kenya's worst ranking was in July 2007 when they dropped to 137.

Harambee Stars are currently placed at position 102, with the country's best ranking coming in December 2008 when they climbed to 68th in the world under coach Francis Kimanzi.

Kenya will now play hosts Mauritius on Sunday in their last match in the competition.