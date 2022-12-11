Morocco the talk of town in Doha

In Doha

Suddenly Morocco is the talk of town in Doha.

Their giant killing act that has seen them write history at this World Cup has captured the imaginations of even the neutrals who naturally tend to side with the underdogs.

No less than the Qatari leader His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani led his people in acknowledging the historic feat of the Atlas Lions of becoming the first Arab and African team to reach the semi-final of a World Cup.

According to the Qatar New Agency, Al-Thani phoned King Mohamed VI of Morocco and congratulated him on the victory of his national team to advance after edging out pre-match favourites Portugal on Saturday.

“Morocco’s World Cup dream on, will face France in semis” is how tabloid Gulf Times reported their win.

Many journalists from African countries could not help themselves joining their Moroccan counterparts in savouring the historic moment after the final whistle was blown at Al Thumama Stadium.

“This is Africa’s victory!” one Cameroonian scribe screamed as he leaped into the air, any modicum of professionalism abandoned in the heat of the moment.

Fifa Fan Festival at Al Bidda Park, in downtown Doha, a hotbed of Moroccan support had over 45,000 fans in attendance as they watched on several giant screens the historic result unfold.

Pop artist Rita Marley had performed at Al Bidda, Sean Paul and Clean Bandit are scheduled to perform, but Saturday night’s main act belonged to the Atlas Lions and their supporters.

They spilled onto the roads and the metro noisily enjoying their moment in the limelight as some commuters clapped in acknowledgement. With a record number of people in Qatar sharing images of the World Cup on the internet, every soul in Doha must have heard and seen the Atlas Lions roar.

“Moroccans, Qataris, Arabs, Africans are all celebrating this win. It is a great time for the World Cup here. Morocco have done well and we are all behind them,” said Kelvin, a Kenyan who has worked in Qatar for over five years.

Morocco have now beaten three European heavyweights – Denmark, Spain and Portugal, drawn with 2018 finalists Croatia and thumped Concacaf’s top qualifying side Canada to stand on the brink of immortality.

They face defending champions France on Wednesday at Al Bayt Stadium with a place in the final on offer.

Only 13 nations have featured in the previous 21 World Cup final matches but Morocco coach Walid Regragui is more ambitious.

“I said before that we should not just think of an African team making it to the quarterfinals. We can qualify for the final. An African team can win the World Cup. Why not? We have to believe in our abilities,” he said at the post-match press conference.

The quarter-final results have shown that indeed any result is possible.

Croatia were given little chance against the number one ranked team in the world, Brazil, but came from behind to hold the South American giants 1-1 in 120 minutes of football before winning the ensuing penalty shoot-out 4-2 on Friday.

Argentina and the Netherlands tussled in another gripping encounter between two long-time protagonists on the same day that was won 4-3 in post-match penalties by La Albiceleste.

Hurting England were left with the “what if” ghost after reliable Harry Kane missed a penalty in their 2-1 loss to France on Saturday.