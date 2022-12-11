Qatar to reap Sh1.1 trillion profit from World Cup

In Doha

Qatar expects to reap $9 billion (Sh1.1 trillion) in profits and $17bn (Sh2.09 trillion) in revenue from the World Cup.

This is according to Kamco, a regional non-banking financial powerhouse headquartered in Kuwait that has also forecasted growth in Qatar's tourism sector following the hosting of the global football showpiece.

Qatar has invested heavily in infrastructure projects since winning the rights in 2010 to host the 2022 World Cup.

According to Kamco, the largest project by far is the construction of the $45bn (Sh5.53 trillion) Lusail City, a futuristic development situated 23km north of Doha, and where the tournament’s largest stadium, an 88,966-capacity behemoth by the same name is located.

The government also constructed the $36bn (Sh4.43 trillion) Doha Metro that has left many a visitor in awe of its timeliness, cleanliness and orderliness, and spent $15.5bn (Sh1.9 trillion) in airport expansion.

Six other brand new stadiums -- Al Thumama, Al Jenoub, Education City, Ahmad bin Ali, Al Bayt and Stadium 974 were constructed and the existing Khalifa International Stadium refurbished for the World Cup.

The 60,000-seat Al Bayt Stadium, situated some 35km north of central Doha and Lusail Stadium will host the semi-finals.

Qatar is, meanwhile, well on course to have more than one million visitors by the time the World Cup concludes on Sunday.

“Close to 800,000 fans and visitors have already reached the country for the World Cup. Within the coming days, the number is expected to go beyond one million,” Nasser al-Khater, Chief Executive officer, Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 told local media yesterday.