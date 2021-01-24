MLS new boy Nabi Kibunguchy’s heart still in motherland Kenya

Imposing centre-back Nabilai Kibunguchy was last Thursday signed up by USA’s Major League Soccer (MLS) club Minnesota United FC, continuing his steady rise in the sport of association football.

Selected as the 18th overall pick by the Saint Paul-based club, “Nabi”, as he is popularly known, was one among three Kenyan players joining USA’s top football (or soccer as they call in the land of the free) league.

The two other Kenyans snapped up by MLS teams at Thursday’s MLS SuperDraft are diminutive midfielder Philip Mayaka, who was snared by Colorado Rapids, and striker Leroy Enzugusi taken up by Nashville SC.

Six-foot-three Nabi’s move to the MLS is a significant step in a fledgling career that has seen him turn out for the USA’s Under-19 national team, winning the Slovakia Cup with the stars and stripes in 2016.

His father, Herbert Kibunguchy, worked for 29 years at the California Department of Transportation before relocating to Kenya in 2013 upon retirement.

Himself a former footballer, Herbert encouraged Nabi to take up the sport, coaching him from the age of three.

“Nabilai was born in 1998 in the US and because I played football, I really wanted my children to take up the game,” Herbert explains.

“At three years, I started training him and he joined the youth leagues where he progressed well from the word go.”

Minnesota United signed the defender from the University of California Davis (UC Davis) where his strong physical presence has earned him rave reviews across America.

Nabilai Kibunguchy, a towering defender, was drafted into Major League Soccer (MLS), selected as the 18th overall pick by Minnesota United FC in the MLS SuperDraft. Photo credit: Pool

“Because of his footballing skills, he earned scholarships and for the four years at UC Davis, we didn’t have to pay any fees,” says Herbert, who is now in the hospitality business, operating two hotels in Webuye with his wife Sela.

The couple is also in agribusiness having planted lots of hass avocado, on large scale, to supplement their hospitality business.

Herbert extols the virtues of Sela, fondly referring to her as the “director of operations” in their household.

“She made sure Nabi went to practice and his diet was taken care off at all times,” he explains.

Besides Nabi, the couple’s other children are Christopher, Rachael, Jared and Malaika.

They are all based in USA with Christopher a businessman, Jared a marketing manager, Rachael a chemical engineer and Malaika a child welfare officer.

“Some of them played football, but not to the extent that Nabi has reached,” says Herbert who hopes to travel to USA soon to firm up his son’s pro paperwork in Minnesota where Sela is currently still celebrating Thursday’s SuperDraft.

Having graduated just three weeks ago, Nabi is now an economist, something he will have to juggle with his newfound occupation as a professional footballer.

“I graduated three weeks ago and I’m done with school for now,” he told me on telephone on Friday night.

“I wanna focus on soccer now and down the line I’ll go for my MBA,” the focused Nabi explained.

Of course, I couldn’t help asking if his heart is in his adopted home of USA, or in his homeland of Kenya, and which one he would chose - the stars stripes or the black, red and green.

“I’d love to play for Kenya,” he responded.

“I’m actually working on my Kenyan passport right now because I’d like to connect with my roots. Personally in my career, if an opportunity arises, I’d love to play for Kenya.”

Sentiments shared by his father

“He’s eligible, as I’m Kenyan, born in Kenya. We are trying to get him a Kenyan passport so that he has access if he wishes to play for Kenya,” said Herbert.

After all, the 2010 Constitution of Kenya provides for dual citizenship.

Nabi, who can also play number six besides his centre-back role, joined the academy ranks at United Soccer League (USL) side Sacramento Republic in California after turning out for UC Davis.

Nabilai Kibunguchy in control for Sacramento Republic's Academy team. Kibunguchy, who has Kenyan parents, has been drafted to join USA Major League Soccer side Minnesota United FC.

Photo credit: Pool

With his latest big breakthrough, he still has an eye on his homeland and encourages young footballers in Kenya to never give up.

“You need to keep working day in, day out. It (turning pro) won’t happen overnight,” he says, matter-of-factly.

“There will be ups and downs, but you’ve got to keep pushing and you will play at the pro level in any country.”

Nabi sees bright prospects in the MLS, a league that’s been developing rapidly and which anticipates further growth especially with USA hosting the 2026 Fifa World Cup jointly with Canada and Mexico.

“I grew up watching the MLS and it’s definitely going up, although it has taken a while for people to notice soccer here.

“But the league is now paying players higher wages, there are more international players coming in and people are starting to take notice. I’m happy to be part of this growth.

“The World Cup coming to America is big! When the World Cup comes, more players will come to America and the game will grow further.”

Nabilai Kibunguchy with the Slovakia Cup which he won with the USA's Under-19 national team in 2016. Photo credit: Pool

Nabi spares a thought for the underprivileged back in Kenya, promising to spare some of his resources to help.

His father describes him as “mature” and in good contact with his Kenyan roots.

“He’s quite mature and when I was working in the US I made sure he came to Kenya after every two years for at least a month. He understands Kenya very well.”

Nabi considers himself fortunate and feels obligated to share with the less fortunate.

“I’m fortunate where I am, unlike some of the kids back home,” he told me.

“I’d like the kids back home to be able to grow well, and I’d like to give back to my roots. Many kids don’t have the opportunity that I’ve had.”

His vision, post MLS?

Just like his father, Nabi is a fan of English Premier League giants Arsenal.

“We grew up watching Arsenal and I just have to keep working hard and see where soccer takes me… hopefully one day I will put on that Arsenal jersey…”

His father, too, remains hopeful: “My hope – and I know it will come to pass – is to see him play in the English Premier League, at Arsenal.

“I’m sure this will happen in three or four years… I hope the English Premier League scouts see him.”

Nabilai Kibunguchy, who was drafted to join USA Major League Soccer side Minnesota United FC, relaxes in Sacramento Republic colours.

Photo credit: Pool

Nabi, Mayaka and Leroy follow in the footsteps of Lawrence Olum and Victor Wanyama as Kenyans who have romanced with the MLS.

Olum danced between Sporting Kansas and the Portland Timbers while Wanyama was traded from English premiership giants Tottenham Hotspur by ex-Gunner Thierry Henry-coached Montreal Impact (now CF Montreal) on March 3, 2020.

Nairobi City Stars CEO Patrick Korir – a man with impeccable knowledge of the game - also reminds me that Handwalla Bwana (Seattle Sounders, now at Nashville), Kevin Olali (Seattle Sounders) and Saidi Isaac (Indiana Invaders/ New England Revolution) too had a love affair with the MLS.

But Saidi and Olali never played despite being drafted.

Olum, 36, also played for Kibunguchy’s new club, Minnesota United FC before being traded to his current side, Miami FC, in the USL.

Mayaka was spirited from Kenya by Mike Potempa, the assistant coach at Clemson University who is also general manager and co-founder of the Soccer Institute at Montverde Academy.

Kenyan diminutive midfielder Philip Mayaka who was snared by MLS club Colorado Rapids. Photo credit: Pool

Potempa scouted the midfielder along with compatriots Kelvin Mulinya and Diogenes Kinyua for Montverde, with Mayaka developing as a reliable, hard-working playmaker at Clemson.

“He (Mayaka) has been wonderful to coach over the last couple years,” head coach Mike Noonan also told MLS.com.

“We're excited for the opportunity he’s about to have. I think he’s as MLS-ready as pretty much any player that we've had. He’s versatile, he can play a number of different positions. He's durable and covers more ground than probably any midfielder I’ve coached in my career.”

Mayaka expressed his joy upon selection as the first draft third pick on Thursday.

“I’m blessed to announce that I have been drafted by @ColoradoRapids. A big thanks to everyone who made this possible @ClemsonMSoccer @Wasserman time to get to work,” he tweeted.

Born in June, 1999, to Jonathan and Sibil Enzugusi, Iowa-based Leroy, who has been signed by Nashville SC, majored in Actuarial Science at Drake University.

Kenyan striker Leroy Enzugusi who has been signed by MLS side Nashville SC is majoring in Actuarial Science at Drake University. Photo credit: Pool

After Thursday’s MLS SuperDraft, Leroy who holds his Kenyan citizenship, and who has been on USA’s Olympic Development programme since 2012, tweeted: “Blessed to be able to have the opportunity to reach my goals! Thank you so much Nashville!”