MLS new boy Nabi Kibunguchy’s heart still in motherland Kenya

By  Elias Makori

Editor (Sports), Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Selected as the 18th overall pick by the Saint Paul-based club, “Nabi”, as he is popularly known, was one among three Kenyan players joining USA’s top football (or soccer as they call in the land of the free) league
  • The two other Kenyans snapped up by MLS teams at Thursday’s MLS SuperDraft are diminutive midfielder Philip Mayaka, who was snared by Colorado Rapids, and striker Leroy Enzugusi taken up by Nashville SC
  • Having graduated just three weeks ago, Nabi is now an economist, something he will have to juggle with his newfound occupation as a professional footballer

Imposing centre-back Nabilai Kibunguchy was last Thursday signed up by USA’s Major League Soccer (MLS) club Minnesota United FC, continuing his steady rise in the sport of association football.

