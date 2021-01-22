Kenyan trio storms MLS at SuperDraft, join Victor Wanyama

Herbert Kibunguchy is concerned about his club Arsenal’s indifferent run in this season’s English Premier League. And he feels he might have the solution.

On Thursday, his son, Nabilai Kibunguchy, a towering defender, was drafted into Major League Soccer (MLS), selected as the 18th overall pick by Minnesota United FC in the MLS SuperDraft as Kenyan players poured onto the top echelons of US football (or soccer as they call in the land of the free).

The two other Kenyans snapped up by MLS teams at Thursday’s draft are diminutive midfielder Philip Mayaka, who was snared by Colorado Rapids, and striker Leroy Enzugusi who’s now on Nashville SC’s roster.

The trio follows in the footsteps of Lawrence Olum who became the first Kenyan to play in the MLS when he signed for the Portland Timbers as a first round pick on February 3, 2017.

Olum, 36, also played for Kibunguchy’s new club, Minnesota United FC, which is based in Saint Paul in the “Twin Cities” before being traded to Miami FC in the second tier United Soccer League (USL).

Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama was the second player to sign up for the MLS after he was traded from English premiership giants Tottenham Hotspur by ex-Gunner Thierry Henry-coached Montreal Impact (now CF Montreal) on March 3, 2020.

Nabilai Kibunguchy, a towering defender, was drafted into Major League Soccer (MLS), selected as the 18th overall pick by Minnesota United FC in the MLS SuperDraft. Photo credit: Pool

On Friday, Nabilai’s father expressed his joy at his son turning professional, adding that he would love to see him wear Kenyan (and Arsenal) colours despite the fact that the 23-year-old defender was born in USA and has already represented USA at age-group level when he helped the under-19s win the 2016 Slovakia Cup.

The six-foot-three-inches Nabilai has been signed by Minnesota from the University of California Davis (UC Davis) where his strong physical presence has earned him rave reviews across America.

“Nabilai was born in 1998 in the US and because I played football, I really wanted my children to take up the game,” Herbert Kibunguchy, an engineer who worked for 29 years at the California Department of Transportation before relocating to Kenya in 2013 upon retirement, told Nation Sport on Friday.

“At three years, I started training him and he joined the youth leagues where he progressed well from the word go.

“Because of his footballing skills, he earned scholarships and for the four years at UC Davis, we didn’t have to pay any fees.”

Education and football

Nabilai, a centre back who can also play number six, then joined the academy ranks at USL side Sacramento Republic in California.

Nabilai, who is currently studying managerial economics, seeks to mix education and his pro career, with thoughts on helping the underprivileged back home in Kenya.

“I know my education will last past my career in soccer and will help me going forward,” he told KCRA 3 TV’s Michelle Dapper in an interview aired on Thursday.

“I’d like to give back to kids in Kenya, whether it’s food, water or shelter.”

Herbert may be excited after Thursday’s MLS SuperDraft, but he would like to see his son play in the heart of long-suffering Arsenal’s back four in the English Premier League.

“My hope – and I know it will come to pass – is to see him play in the English Premier League, at Arsenal. I’m sure this will happen in three or four years… I hope the English Premier League scouts see him.”

A father of five, Webuye-based Herbert also wants his son to turn out for Harambee Stars.

“He’s eligible, as I’m Kenyan, born in Kenya. We are trying to get him a Kenyan passport so that he has access if he wishes to play for Kenya.”

He describes his son as “mature” and in good contact with his Kenyan roots.

“He’s quite mature and when I was working in the US I made sure he came to Kenya after every two years for at least a month. He understands Kenya very well.”

“Kibunguchy ended an outstanding college career in 2019 by earning All-Big West First Team and United Soccer Coaches All-Far West Region Second Team honors after leading the Aggies to a berth in the NCAA Tournament,” UC Davis said on their website on Thursday.

“Men's soccer also won Big West regular season and postseason tournament championships, in the same season, for the first time in programme history.

“Kibunguchy was the leader of the Aggies' backline, which ended that year as one of the stingiest defensive units in the nation by posting a 0.63 GAA (a new all-time program low) and allowing only 13 goals — the fewest among all Big West schools and one of the lowest totals at the Division I level.”

Mayaka, the engine

Mayaka was spirited from Kenya by Mike Potempa, the assistant coach at Clemson University who is also general manager and co-founder of the Soccer Institute at Montverde Academy.

He scouted the midfielder along with compatriots Kelvin Mulinya and Diogenes Kinyua for Montverde, with Mayaka developing as a reliable, hard-working playmaker at Clemson.

“He’s been wonderful to coach the last couple years,” head coach Mike Noonan told MLS.com.

“We're excited for the opportunity he’s about to have. I think he’s as MLS-ready as pretty much any player that we've had. He’s versatile, he can play a number of different positions. He's durable and covers more ground than probably any midfielder I’ve coached in my career.”

Kenyan diminutive midfielder Philip Mayaka who was snared by MLS club Colorado Rapids. Photo credit: Pool

Mayaka expressed his joy upon selection as the first draft third pick on Thursday.

“I’m blessed to announce that I have been drafted by @ColoradoRapids. A big thanks to everyone who made this possible @ClemsonMSoccer @Wasserman time to get to work,” Mayaka tweeted after his selection,” he tweeted.

Kenyan striker Leroy Enzugusi who has been signed by MLS side Nashville SC is majoring in Actuarial Science at Drake University. Photo credit: Pool

Born in June, 1999 to Jonathan and Sibil Enzugusi, Iowa-based Leroy Enzugusi who has been signed by Nashville SC is majoring in Actuarial Science at Drake University.

“Named All-MVC First Team for second-consecutive year; collected All-Region Second Team honors; earned spot on the All-MVC Tournament Team; led team with eight goals and 18 points,” Drake University “Bulldogs” described the striker on their website as they celebrated his MLS move.

“(He) has led Drake in goals in all three seasons as a Bulldog; tied for second on the team with two assists; placed first on Drake with three game-winners; registered most shots (61) and shots on goal (24) on the team; scored the game-winner in double-overtime against Valparaiso in the MVC Tournament; earned No. 2 spot on NCAA Soccer's Plays of the Week for highlight-reel goal against Bradley on September 21,” the accolades poured in for the striker who was snapped up in the third round of the SuperDraft with an 86th overall pick.

“He is the first Bulldog selected in the MLS SuperDraft. Former Bulldog greats Ezra Hendrickson (1997), Kirk Wilson (1999), Matt Nickell (2005), Corey Farabi (2006), Chris Hamburger (2006) and Matt Kuhn (2012) were all selected in the MLS Supplemental Draft.”

Kenya-born Leroy who holds his Kenyan citizenship, and who has been on USA’s Olympic Development programme since 2012, tweeted: “Blessed to be able to have the opportunity to reach my goals! Thank you so much Nashville!”