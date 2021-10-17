Olunga keen to upset Cazorla's Al Rayyan

Michael Olunga

Al Duhail Kenyan striker Michael Olunga in action against Al Sailiya during a friendly match on August 26, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:

  • The two clubs clash in a Qatar Stars League match at Thani bin Jassim Stadium where former Porto, Monaco, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Everton ace James Rodriguez is expected to make his debut for Al Rayyan
  • Olunga fired blanks as Harambee Stars lost 5-0 to Mali on October 7 in Morocco and 1-0 on October 10 in the return leg in Nairobi in Group "E" matches
  • Olunga scored five times as a second half substitute in Al Duhail's 5-0 against Al Sailiya just before the international break

Michael Olunga has promised to guide his club Al Duhail past Al Rayyan on Sunday.

