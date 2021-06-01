Messi negotiations 'going well', says Barcelona president

Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring his team's third goal during their Spanish League match against Getafe at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on April 22, 2021.

Photo credit: Lluis Gene | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Laporta said signing Messi to a new contract did not depend on the outcome of an audit the club is carrying out to find out the exact state of its finances. 
  • "We more or less already have the results for this year under control. This audit, when we finish it in July, will give us more data, but for this deal in particular, we had already made a provision, we had prepared a strategy," Laporta said. 

