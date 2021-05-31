Sergio Aguero joins Barcelona

Manchester City's Argentinian striker Sergio Aguero (centre) celebrates with teammates during the Premier League trophy award ceremony after their English Premier League match against Everton at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on May 23, 2021. Aguero has signed for Barcelona, the Catalan giants announced on May 31, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Peter Powell | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Barca captain Messi, whose contract expires at the end of June, is yet to sign a new deal with Barcelona.
  • Aguero will participate in this year's Copa America, which on Monday was moved from Colombia and his home country Argentina to Brazil.

